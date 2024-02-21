Mixed Signal IC Market Development Leads To High Demand By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) North America accounted for the highest share and will maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mixed Signal IC Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type (Mixed Signal SoC, Microcontroller, and Data Converter) and End Use (Consumer Electronics, Medical & Healthcare, Telecommunication, Automotive, and Military & Defense): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

The global Mixed Signal IC Market is projected to reach $149.80 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027. North America accounted for the highest share in 2019, and will maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

The mixed signal IC market is expected to register substantial growth in the future, owing to increase in demand from the consumer electronics and telecommunication industries. This is attributed to the fact that mixed signal ICs are integrated into most devices such as mobile phones, cameras, implantable devices, and modems routers, owing to their compact size and high productivity.

Mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) are semiconductor chips that incorporate both analog and digital circuits within a single chip. They are commonly employed for converting analog signals into digital signals, enabling digital devices to process them. These ICs play a crucial role in diverse applications such as consumer electronics, security and surveillance, automotive, healthcare, communications, Internet of Things (IoT), and industrial equipment. The widespread adoption of mixed-signal ICs is attributed to their versatile ability to convert signals bidirectionally-turning digital signals into analog and analog signals into digital.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global mixed signal IC market based on type, end-use industry, and region.

Based on type, the mixed signal SoC segment contributed to nearly four-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of segments including microcontroller and data converter.

The mixed signal SoCs are widely used across number of end-use industries such as consumer electronics, medical & healthcare, IT & telecommunication, military & defense, and automotive. Moreover, low power consumption by mixed signal SoCs notably boosts their adoption, globally.

Based on end-use industry, the consumer electronics segment accounted for more than half of the total revenue of the global mixed signal IC market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status by 2027. Moreover, this segment is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027. The research also analyzes the segments including medical & healthcare, telecommunication, automotive, and military & defense.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of total market share, and will maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2027. Factors such as increase in adoption of 5G technology, low power consumption by mixed signal ICs, and rise in demand for consumer applications are expected to contribute toward the market growth in Asia-Pacific.

The mixed signal IC market leaders profiled in the report include Analog Devices, Broadcom Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Dialog Semiconductor, Ensilica Ltd., NXP Semiconductor, Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Telephonics Corporation, and Texas Instrument. These players have adopted various strategies such as product development, business expansion, joint venture, collaboration, investment, and acquisition to strengthen their foothold in the global mixed signal IC market.

