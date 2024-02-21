Islamabad United Signs Guptil As Replacement For Waseem

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Islamabad United have secured the services of New Zealand opener Martin Guptill as a replacement for UAE batter Mohammad Waseem in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The decision comes as Waseem, initially signed by Islamabad, became unavailable due to national team commitments, prompting the franchise to seek a suitable replacement.

Waseem, recognized for his exceptional performances in the ILT20 where he clinched the best home player award for the second consecutive season, was a promising addition to Islamabad's roster. However, clashes in schedules between the PSL and UAE's Cricket World Cup League 2 campaign in Dubai left Islamabad with no choice but to explore alternative options.

While Waseem's absence is a setback for Islamabad United, the arrival of Martin Guptill injects fresh firepower into their batting arsenal. Guptill, a seasoned campaigner with experience in previous editions of the PSL representing Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings, brings a wealth of international cricket experience and a formidable reputation as a dynamic opening batsman.

With the PSL season in full swing and Islamabad United vying for supremacy in the league, Guptill's inclusion adds a new dimension to their quest for success. His ability to provide explosive starts and anchor the innings makes him a valuable asset for Islamabad, especially in crucial matches leading up to the playoffs.

As Guptill dons the Islamabad United jersey, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing his batting prowess and match-winning performances on the PSL stage. With his arrival, Islamabad aims to strengthen their position and mount a formidable challenge for the coveted PSL title.

In the two games Islamabad United has played in the current PSL 2024, they have won one and lost one. The Shadab Khan-led team lost their most recent match to Multan Sultans by five wickets after beginning the season with an eight-wicket triumph over the reigning champions Lahore Qalandars.

The next game Islamabad United will play is on Thursday, against Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.