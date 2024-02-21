Farmers rally in Madrid against EU policies, local agriculture

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Madrid saw a significant demonstration as hundreds of farmers drove their tractors into the city center to voice their discontent with European Union (EU) and local farming policies. This protest marked the culmination of over two weeks of daily demonstrations held across Spain. The focal point of the protest was a rally outside the Agriculture Ministry headquarters.



The procession of tractors, adorned with Spanish flags and accompanied by farmers carrying banners bearing slogans such as “There is no life without farming” and "Farmers in Extinction," painted a vivid picture of the frustrations felt by those in the agricultural sector. Silvia Ruiz, a 46-year-old livestock farmer from Burgos, articulated the sentiment, stating, “It is impossible to live from the rural industry, which is what we want, to live from our work. That is all we ask for.”



Organized by the Union of Unions, the demonstration saw the participation of 500 tractors and numerous farmers arriving by bus. However, due to government restrictions, many tractors were unable to enter the city and had to remain outside. Despite these obstacles, the message of the protesters resonated strongly.



This protest in Madrid echoes similar demonstrations that have taken place across the EU in recent weeks. Farmers voice concerns that EU policies, particularly those relating to the environment, impose significant financial burdens and render their products less competitive compared to imports from outside the EU.



While there have been some concessions made by both Spain and the European Commission in response to farmer grievances, many argue that these measures fall short of addressing the fundamental issues at hand. As such, the protests continue as farmers advocate for more substantial reforms to alleviate the challenges they face.

