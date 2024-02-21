Argentina’S Minimum Wage Hike In Response To Soaring Inflation

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina has implemented a 30% minimum wage increase for February and March, as announced by the Presidential spokesperson, amidst an inflation rate surpassing 250%.



Adjustment made without Minimum Wage Council consensus; Council sought 85% rise, comprising government, business, and union representatives.



The decision, initially resisted by President Javier Milei , sets the minimum wage at 180,000 pesos for February, a 15% increase, and 202,800 pesos for March, totaling a 30% rise.



Move targets 25.5% December, 20.6% January inflation spikes, aiming to combat 254% yearly rate.









Wage adjustment targets 57% poverty rate, rising social unrest, aiming to ease economic pressures.















Strikes planned by various unions underscore the growing discontent.









Economy Minister Caputo announces minimum wage increase on TV amid CGT labor union criticism of Milei government 's approach.









Milei himself questioned the feasibility of setting wages by decree following the council's failure to agree.









Argentina raises wages to counter inflation, tackle social issues, addressing economic instability.









MENAFN21022024007421016031ID1107880499