Cacau Show’S Visionary Expansion Into Theme Parks In São Paulo

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Cacau Show CEO Alê Costa acquires Playcenter Group, steps closer to São Paulo theme park dream realization.



Fond childhood memories of visiting Playcenter inspired Costa's ambition for such a venture.



Costa reminisces about the excitement of getting entry stamps at Playcenter, once Brazil's premier amusement park, which closed in 2012 due to financial difficulties.



Playcenter now operates indoor parks, namely Playlands and Playcenter Family.



The financial details of the acquisition are confidential, but Costa assures it was a fair purchase, self-financed by Cacau Show.













Costa highlights Playcenter's robust finances, R$100 million annual revenue, sees growth potential, stresses Brazil's untapped chocolate park market.









The deal, made directly with Playcenter's founder, Marcelo Gutglas, is pending regulatory approval.



Cacau Show plans to upgrade the food and beverage offerings at existing locations and integrate its branding into the park attractions.



For Costa, moving from selling chocolates to entertainment and hospitality represents a logical step in enhancing the brand experience.



Cacau Show has already made strides in the hospitality sector, with a hotel in Campos do Jordão and another planned in Águas de Lindoia, both themed around chocolate.









Costa's chocolate park plan in São Paulo showcases Cacau Show's innovation; he asks, "Who else but me?"









This ambition underscores his dedication to transforming the entertainment landscape with a unique concept.

