Japan’S $67 Billion Bid For Chip Leadership

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Japan is spending $67 billion to boost its chip-making capacity, aiming to reduce the impact of US-China tensions. This effort is crucial for the economy and global technology.



Rapidus Corp., a newcomer, aims to produce 2-nanometer chips by 2027. This ambitious goal challenges the norm for a country lagging behind in semiconductor production.



The rivalry between the US and Chin in chip technology offers Japan a chance to regain its former glory. This move also addresses supply chain worries in the US.



Chips are key for AI, defense, and electric cars. Most are made in Taiwan and South Korea, where political tensions threaten supply.



Japan plans to spend 4 trillion yen ($26.7 billion) in three years to boost its chip industry.







Prime Minister Kishida wants to increase chip sales threefold by 2030 with government and private support.



However, the strategy includes enticing big names to Japan with subsidies and the Rapidus project in Hokkaido for technological leadership.



Tokyo is attracting major players like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., showing early signs of success with a $7 billion factory nearing operation.



Partnering with top producers, Japan seeks to create jobs and grow economically, positioning itself as a vital ally in the US-led supply chain.



Rapidus's outcome is uncertain, reliant on breakthroughs without clear cost or demand details.



Unlike previous conflicts, the US now backs Japan. IBM is training Japanese engineers, highlighting a united front against threats, mainly from China, as US Ambassador Rahm Emanuel noted.



This investment shows Japan's commitment to reclaiming its spot in the global chip market, balancing economic growth with strategic partnerships.



In short, it's a pivotal move in the tech world, impacting everything from smartphones to defense.

