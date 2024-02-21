Pakistan Navy Enhances Force With Advanced Submarines

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Pakistan Navy expands with Hangor-class submarine, featuring advanced Chinese tech, cruise missiles, and Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) system.



This initiative underscores a significant phase in the Indo-Pacific arms race, fostering a deep-seated alliance between Islamabad and Beijing.









This collaboration seeks to elevate Pakistan's naval dominance in the Indian Ocean, challenging India's significant maritime presence.









Pakistan Navy initiates keel-laying for second Hangor-class submarine at Karachi Shipyard under Admiral Naveed Ashraf's supervision on Feb 15.

















Submarine, leveraging China's advanced naval tech, reflects Pakistan's pursuit of self-reliance in naval assets, bolstering capabilities.

































The construction agreement between Pakistan and China entails building half of the eight ordered Hangor-class submarines in China and the rest in Karachi, facilitating technology transfer.









This arrangement underscores the strategic defense partnership between the two nations, aiming to fortify Pakistan's maritime security.









Hangor-class submarine, akin to China's Yuan class (Type 039A/041), enhances Pakistan's naval capabilities in the Indian Ocean since 2015.









Despite the scheduled delivery between 2022 and 2028, the first of the Chinese-built units is nearing completion, indicating the project's steady progress.



Admiral M. Amjad Khan Niazi has expressed confidence in the project, emphasizing the inclusion of the AIP system, believed to be based on China's Stirling AIP technology.



However, this feature represents a leap in operational capabilities, allowing submarines to remain submerged longer without surfacing for air.



The submarine's armament is expected to include the domestically produced Babur III cruise missile, enhancing Pakistan's strike capabilities.









In short, anticipated armed with torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, possibly Chinese Yu-6, YC-82 models, signifies major advancement in Pakistan's naval capabilities.









MENAFN21022024007421016031ID1107880495