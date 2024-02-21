G20 Summit In Brazil Clouded By Brazil-Israel Dispute

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Rio de Janeiro, the world's economic leaders meet for the G20 summit under Brazil's leadership.









A growing dispute between Brazil and Israel is overshadowing discussions, casting a shadow over the event's agenda.









Hosted at Marina da Glória, the summit includes all G20 nations, with Brazil emphasizing social inclusion, poverty reduction, sustainable development, and global governance reform.



President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's critiques of international financing and UN Security Council reforms were expected to lead discussions.



However, Lula's comparison of Israel actions in Gaza to Hitler's Holocaust has ignited diplomatic tensions.







Israel's Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, demanded an apology, accusing Lula of belittling the Holocaust and insulting Brazilian Jews.



Katz's remarks have prompted a strong defense from Brazilian officials, who refute claims of antisemitism and Holocaust denial, criticizing the Netanyahu government's actions in Gaza.









Lula's comments sparked condemnation, Israel declared him "persona non grata," leading Brazil to recall its ambassador.

















Brazilian officials, including Pimenta and Amorim, rebuke Katz's statements; Foreign Minister Vieira calls them "unacceptable and slanderous."









Brazil-Israel tension overshadows G20's goals, highlighting global governance reform and conflict prevention challenges amidst intricate international relations.















