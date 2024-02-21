Peru Investigates Ex-President Vizcarra For Corruption

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru is probing ex-President Martín Vizcarra for suspected corruption. Reports had earlier indicated the arrest of his alleged corrupt associates.



Vizcarra, in office since March 2018, was impeached by Congress in November 2020 over alleged favoritism towards construction firms.



These serious allegations point to potential power abuses during his public service.



After his removal, Vizcarra faced the immediate detention of his collaborators linked to the corruption charges.



Despite controversy, Vizcarra stepped down, opting against legal action and highlighting a dignified exit.







Vizcarra's presidency, defined by anti-corruption efforts, was brief and turbulent, including dissolving Congress amid a corruption crackdown.



However, his term was shadowed by scandals, notably involving Richard "Swing" Cisneros, exposing possible dishonesty and questionable decisions.



Accusations of misconduct as Transport Minister and irregular COVID-19 vaccinations surfaced against Vizcarra and former ministers in December 2020.



These compounded the ethical and legal issues surrounding his presidency.



Congress President Merino's alleged plots and a parliamentary faction's efforts led to Vizcarra's downfall, magnified by the "Vacunagate" scandal.



Vizcarra's presidency, marked by anti-corruption efforts, ended amid controversies, reflecting political, legal, and ethical challenges.



His investigation continues to unravel the intricacies and controversies of his administration.

MENAFN21022024007421016031ID1107880491