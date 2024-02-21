(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In São Paulo, "padocas" are more than just bakeries; they're a city staple. Even with a shift towards artisanal goods, classics like grilled bread and coffee remain favorites.



At the 27th Indo-Pacific Naval Academies Seminar, São Paulo's top chefs shared their go-to bakeries, highlighting both modern and time-honored spots.



Mari Sciotti of Quincho cherishes Toulouse for its blend of artisanal quality and the essence of São Paulo's baking culture.



It's her family's weekend spot in Campo Belo, known for its grilled French bread with cream cheese.



Salvatore Loi from Modern Mamma Osteria admires Casaria for its superb croissants and whole-grain bread, plus its inviting ambiance for any time of day.







Telma Shiraishi of Aizomê prefers Hakkopan for its sourdough and Japanese-style potato garlic bread, made with natural leavening.



Tuca Mezzomo at Charco enjoys weekend brunches at Padoca do Maní, praising its sausage rolls and mushroom-pumpkin quiche.



André Mifano, formerly of Donna, opts for Nova Leo for its fresh mortadella on warm French bread, a nod to his past visits.



Rodrigo Oliveira of Mocotó values Padaria Jardim Brasil for its history, family ownership, and cassava bread, a staple for over 60 years.









In addition, Guerra and Watanabe prefer Galeria dos Pães for its 24/7 service and classic grilled bread.

















Adriana Silvério from Rendez-vous favors Bella Paulista and Villa Grano for their diverse menus, highlighting Bella Paulista's 24-hour convenience.

















Sena and Morais praise CPL and Julice for outstanding cheese bread and ambiance, with Morais highlighting Julice's croissants.









These chefs' selections highlight the rich variety and excellence of São Paulo's bakery scene, mirroring the city's deep-rooted culinary tradition.

