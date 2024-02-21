The Body Shop shuts down half UK stores, reduce jobs amid restructuring efforts

(MENAFN) Following its filing for bankruptcy in the United Kingdom, cosmetics company The Body Shop has announced plans to shutter approximately half of its 198 stores in the country and eliminate around 270 jobs at its headquarters, according to statements from consulting company FRP on Tuesday.



FRP, acting as the judicial guardian of The Body Shop in Britain, disclosed that seven stores would be closed immediately, with additional closures to follow as part of the restructuring process. The aim is to streamline operations and optimize resources to ensure the company's long-term viability.



Upon completion of the restructuring, more than half of The Body Shop's UK stores are expected to remain open, although the precise number of store closures and job cuts may vary as the process unfolds. The reduction in headquarters staff by approximately 40 percent underscores the company's commitment to aligning its workforce with its revised business strategy.



The Body Shop, which employs around 7,000 people globally, including 2,200 at its headquarters and UK stores, faces the challenging task of navigating through the aftermath of its bankruptcy filing. While the exact number of employees affected by the store closures remains uncertain, it is anticipated that additional job losses may occur as a result of the restructuring measures.



The company's recent history includes its acquisition by Brazilian company Natura Cosméticos at the end of 2023, when it was sold to Aurelius for approximately a quarter of a billion euros. This transaction marked a significant shift in ownership, as Natura Cosméticos had initially acquired The Body Shop from French conglomerate L'Oréal in 2017.



Despite the challenges posed by its recent financial struggles, The Body Shop remains committed to serving its loyal customer base and upholding its values of ethical and sustainable business practices. The restructuring efforts aim to position the company for renewed growth and success in the competitive cosmetics industry.

