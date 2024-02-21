Laws Whiskey House Wins World's Best Small Batch Bourbon At The 2024 World Whiskies Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The world's most respected whiskey competition recognizes Laws Cask Strength Four Grain Bourbon for exceptional quality, superior flavor, and category leadership

DENVER, Colo., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laws Whiskey House celebrates its coveted win at the 2024 World Whiskies Awards, the most respected whiskey competition in the world. Laws Cask Strength Four Grain Bourbon earns recognition as the "World's Best Small Batch Bourbon" for its exceptional quality and superior flavor that sets the standard of excellence.

World's Best Small Batch Bourbon: Laws Cask Strength Four Grain Bourbon

Laws Cask Strength Four Grain Bourbon

Continue Reading

"We couldn't be prouder of this achievement. We consider this a win for the entire state of Colorado because our unique growing and distilling conditions are what create the bold flavor," says founder and CEO Al Laws. "This award is a testament to the hard work and talent of our team, and we're proud to be among all the winners who are pushing the boundaries in American Whiskey."

Laws Cask Strength Four Grain Bourbon

is the pinnacle of the brand's distilling expertise. Laws Whiskey House crafts its flagship Four Grain Bourbon and Cask Strength Bourbon from whiskey aged for a minimum of three and up to ten years in new, 53-gallon oak barrels. While both the flagship Four Grain Bourbon and Cask Strength Four Grain Bourbon are created from the same mashbill and marriage of barrels, the Cask Strength is bottled at a higher proof to highlight the whiskey's unadulterated characteristics coming straight from the barrel. The finished product offers aromas of baking spice, black tea, and honeysuckle, with bold flavors of orange, clove, and dried fruit.

This achievement further establishes Laws as a leader in the booming Colorado whiskey scene. Laws' bold, flavorful whiskeys capture the adventurous spirit of Colorado by adding its own unique twist to the time-tested traditions of Kentucky, harnessing the power of Denver's high elevation to age whiskey, and embracing Colorado's bounty of ancient grain varieties. At Laws, everything is done with care to maximize the flavor of each grain, regardless of the time-intensive methods required.

For more information about Laws and to purchase Laws Cask Strength Four Grain Bourbon

nationwide, visit . Follow Laws on Instagram @lawswhiskey

and on Facebook facebook/lawswhiskey .

Media Contacts

BON Communications

6262973612

[email protected]

SOURCE Laws Whiskey House