Semler Scientific To Report Fourth Quarter And Year End 2023 Financial Results And Host Conference Call On March 5, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Semler Scientific, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMLR ), a company that develops, manufactures and markets innovative medical products and services that assist in evaluating and treating chronic diseases, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, after the close of U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Doug Murphy-Chutorian, M.D., chief executive officer of Semler Scientific, will host a conference call at 4:30 pm ET the same day. Renae Cormier, chief financial officer, and Jennifer Oliva-Herrington, chief operating officer, will join him on the call.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link:

Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:

Domestic callers: 833-816-1161

International callers: 412-317-0717

Please specify to the operator that you would like to join the "Semler Scientific Call." The conference call will be archived on Semler Scientific's website at .

About

Semler Scientific, Inc.:

Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets innovative products and services that assist in evaluating and treating chronic diseases. Its flagship product, QuantaFlo®, which is patented and cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is a rapid point-of-care test that measures arterial blood flow in the extremities. The QuantaFlo® test aids in the diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases, such as peripheral arterial disease (PAD), and Semler Scientific is seeking a new 510(k) clearance for expanded indications. QuantaFlo® is used by healthcare providers to evaluate their patient's risk of mortality and major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE). Semler Scientific has a minority investment in Mellitus, SYNAPS Dx, as well as Monarch Medical Technologies LLC, a privately held company whose product EndoTool® offers a technological solution for inpatient glycemic management. Additional information about Semler Scientific can be found at .

CONTACT:

Renae Cormier, CFO

[email protected]



