Bcore Expands Executive Team To Support Integration And Growth By Hiring Phil Nolan As Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bcore, a leading provider of visual intelligence, cybersecurity, and other advanced technical solutions to the U.S. Government and a

NewSpring Holdings platform company, announces the appointment of U.S. National Security veteran, Phil Nolan, as Chief Operating Officer. The expansion of Bcore's executive leadership team with this key hire is an important step that will not only support the company's strategic growth plans but underscores its commitment to innovate within the National Security space to deliver mission excellence through an integrated service offering.

Phil Nolan, Bcore Chief Operating Officer

Continue Reading

Possessing a wealth of experience garnered from leadership roles at AWS, IBM, McKinsey with extensive service to the Intelligence Community, Phil brings unique leadership, technical, analytical, and engineering skill sets that will help propel Bcore's growth and operational excellence. He has worked with government clients and businesses from startup to Fortune 50, delivering innovative technical solutions for over 30 years. Phil's primary focus at Bcore includes building a robust, integrated capability offering, fostering team collaboration, and developing strategies for sustainable growth.

"We are proud to have Phil join the

Bcore family," remarked Chad Kim, CEO of Bcore. "Phil's ability to drive strategic innovation, his proven track record of operational excellence, experience managing high-profile partnerships, and ability to lead advanced technology implementations will be pivotal in our mission to support the National Security space."

"I have spent my career committed to national security, working in various capacities with organizations that demand innovation, agility, and a dedication to excellence," said Phil Nolan. "Joining

Bcore presents an exciting opportunity to contribute my experience and skills to a company that strikes the perfect balance – large enough to have significant impact, yet small enough to retain and possesses the agility needed to swiftly respond to our evolving customer needs. Bcore's commitment to mission aligns seamlessly with my own, and I am thrilled to be part of a team that is poised to make a meaningful difference integrating thoughtful analysis with cutting-edge technology."

About

Bcore

Bcore is a federal services company built on a culture of trust and teamwork to advance the mission through innovation and passionate people. The Bcore team of experts enables Mission Partners by integrating innovative technologies and implementing processes that modernize the digital workplace. The Company's trusted, skilled, and diverse team members make a lasting impact by building tailored, client-focused solutions within secured spaces. The

Bcore team facilitates the rapid adoption of technologies and commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) solutions through a unique understanding of mission requirements and the vendor's product(s). To learn more, visit .

About

NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's dedicated holding company with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999,

NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages $3 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at .

SOURCE Bcore