Asset Entities Inc. Launches Cutting Edge, Next Generation (V2) Of Its Stripe-Verified Ternary Digital Community Payment Processing Platform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ: ASST), a provider of digital marketing and content delivery services across Discord and other social media platforms, today announced it has successfully launched Ternary V2, the next generation of Ternary's Stripe-verified payment processing platform for Discord communities.



Ternary V2 will provide additional customer relations management (CRM) tools, allowing community owners the ability to scale, manage, and transact payments all in a single platform. The platform is designed to solve diverse problems in the Creator Economy, the modern economic landscape where creators leverage digital platforms and technology to produce and distribute content that promotes products and services directly to their audience.

“We are thrilled with the progress our team has made over the last several months to accomplish this goal,” said Jason Lee, Asset Entities' Chief Technology Officer.“With the significant improvements to our platform architecture, we're confident that Ternary V2 will continue to help manage and scale businesses while allowing us to expand the platform for a new suite of solutions.”

Arshia Sarkhani, Asset Entities' Chief Executive Officer, added,“Ternary V2 will allow any individual, business, or brand that has a community to better acquire and capture important information about their customers and aggregate that data into a single portal. Our development team has gone above and beyond with delivering this new platform and we are excited that we can put this in the hands of all of our customers.”

The Creator Economy has seen significant growth recently, with a market size estimated at approximately $250 billion, according to Goldman Sachs (Source: ). Via Ternary V2, Asset Entities plans to capitalize on this growth by onboarding more creators, communities, businesses, and brands to help convert followers into subscribers by providing tools to collect payments securely through Stripe while allowing for better segmentation and personalization for its audience.

Under the management of Jason Lee, Ternary processed over $10 million in revenue on behalf of its customers, with more than 140,000 estimated successful transactions to date since its founding by Mr. Lee in 2020.

To learn about Ternary and its services, please go to . To learn about the , please visit and .

