Annexon To Host Virtual R&D Day On Guillain-Barré Syndrome, Focusing On Its Serious Unmet Need And Annexon’S Novel Therapeutic Approach

Event will feature GBS experts Lisa Butler of the GBS|CIDP Foundation International, Hugh Willison, MBBS, PhD, Professor Emeritus of Neurology of University of Glasgow, and David Cornblath, MD, Professor Emeritus of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

BRISBANE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of complement-based medicines for people living with devastating inflammatory-related diseases, today announced it will host a virtual R&D Day on Friday, March 1, 2024 at 10:00 AM ET. To register, click here .

The event will feature GBS experts who will provide an overview of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), the most common cause of acute neuromuscular paralysis:



Lisa Butler , Executive Director, GBS|CIDP Foundation International

Hugh Willison, MBBS, PhD , Professor Emeritus of Neurology, University of Glasgow David Cornblath, MD , Professor Emeritus of Neurology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine



Presentations from GBS experts and Annexon management will highlight:



Current treatment landscape and opportunities for new therapies from the patient and clinician perspective

Targeting C1q in GBS with ANX005, Annexon's investigational monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit C1q and stop classical complement pathway activation before it starts

Annexon's pivotal Phase 3 trial expected to read out in the second quarter of this year The GBS market opportunity and Annexon's commercial approach

A live question and answer will follow formal presentations.

About Lisa Butler

Lisa Butler first joined the GBS|CIDP Foundation community as the Parent Liaison for parents with children diagnosed with GBS, following her son Stuart's diagnosis of GBS in 2002. In 2013 Lisa was appointed Executive Director of the Foundation and has since led their mission to ensure that no one faces these rare conditions alone. Lisa brings a wide breadth of experience in managing the Foundation's strategic relationships, volunteers, patient advocacy programs, and legislative efforts affecting the lives of GBS|CIDP patients. She was recognized by Patient Services, Inc. (PSI) with the 2016 Extraordinary Support Award. Lisa was elected to the board of directors for the National Health Council in 2023 and sits on the finance and membership committees. She is also a member of the board for the Late-Onset Neuromuscular Consortium.

About Hugh Willison, MBBS, PhD

Hugh Willison, MBBS, PhD, Professor Emeritus of Neurology, University of Glasgow in Scotland, has led the Neuroimmunology Research Group within the Glasgow Biomedical Research Centre since its inception over 10 years ago. He conducts experimental research of clinical relevance to autoimmune neuropathy, notably Guillain-Barré syndrome including assessment of novel biologicals and identification of disease biomarkers. He has received long-term funding from the Wellcome Trust. He advises widely to the pharmaceutical industry on the development of strategic areas, notably immunity and vaccination. He is networked globally in the biomedical field pertaining to nervous system disorders. He co-directs an international school fostering upcoming talent in Neuroimmunology.

About David Cornblath, MD

David Cornblath, MD is Professor Emeritus of Neurology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine where he was on the Faculty for 40 years. His main focus is on inflammatory neuropathies: GBS, CIDP, and MMN. He has participated in clinical trials in all of those areas including 3 trials in GBS and has over 350 publications.

About Guillain-Barré Syndrome

Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) is a severe disease resulting from an autoantibody attack on the peripheral nerves, activating C1q and the classical complement cascade to cause acute peripheral nerve damage. GBS generally occurs post-infection in otherwise healthy persons. The peripheral nerve damage progresses rapidly, causing acute neuromuscular paralysis, and may lead to significant morbidity, disability and mortality. Annexon's clinical-stage investigational monoclonal antibody, ANX005, is intended to treat patients with GBS. This novel therapy is formulated for intravenous (IV) administration and is designed to inhibit C1q and the entire classical complement pathway. ANX005 has received both Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency, for the treatment of GBS.

About Annexon

Annexon Biosciences (Nasdaq: ANNX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing a distinct scientific approach to stop C1q and all inflammatory aspects of classical complement pathway activation before it starts. As the only company solely focused on targeting C1q, Annexon is developing a fit-for-purpose pipeline of therapeutics designed to provide meaningful benefits across multiple diseases of the body, brain and eye. With proof-of concept data in Guillain-Barré syndrome, geographic atrophy, and Huntington's disease, Annexon is rigorously advancing its mid-to late-stage clinical trials to bring their potential treatments to patients as quickly as possible. To learn more visit annexonbio.

Forward Looking Statements

