Asia Broadband Launches Marketing Campaign For Second Gold-Backed NFT Collection The “Golden Rascals” On Solana Blockchain

The Company's NFT and digital assets team has completed an airdrop distribution of 100,000 BINGO NFT Game Cards to a similar number of prestigious SOLANA wallet owners of top blue-chip NFT projects. This airdrop reveals the Golden Rascal's unique brand and project utilities to some of the most influential NFT collectors on the Solana blockchain. The utilities (perks and benefits of being an NFT holder) for both the Golden Baboons and Golden Rascals include each being backed by a 1⁄2 gram of GOLD and access to a social club environment where participants can have fun socializing with other investors/collectors/NFT enthusiasts, participate in games and win amazing NFT prizes. The project has successfully built a dedicated following for its POKER Nights on Wednesday and BINGO Nights on Thursday and these“airdrops” will invite new Solana based NFT holders to see what the platform has to offer and experience the entertainment firsthand. The team will conduct 2 special 10 game MEGA-BINGO Nights as apart of its marketing campaign to potential new collectors on February 22 and February 29. Additional social activities such as Monday Night Chess Club via Chess, 8-Ball POOL on Fridays via the Bad-A-Billiard app on Android and iOS and Tuesday Night Horseracing via Photo Finish LIVE rounds out the weekly schedule packed with fun and entertainment. These collaborative events with other NFT projects create a synergy that allows our holders to have fun and our team to onboard new holders.

The original Golden Baboons NFT project was created to both broaden its appeal to a new investment community, while providing an educational and brandable intellectual property that resonated with shareholders/collectors/NFT enthusiasts and attracted Web3 investors into the ecosystem. A year ago, at this time, AABB offered the public their Golden Baboons Mining Club digital collectibles at .03 ETHEREUM (Approx. $48/NFT). Today, on LooksRare, a secondary marketplace for ETH based NFTs, the cheapest someone could purchase a Golden Baboon is .054 ETHEREUM (Approx. $156), a 225% increase in valuation in just 12 months. The growth of the original project NFTs has been significant and is a reflection of collection's quality and the evolution of the market place.

Shareholders/collectors/NFT enthusiasts once again have an early initial opportunity to now purchase up to 3 Golden Rascal digital collectibles, our follow up Gold-backed NFT project on SOLANA, at a deep discount for 0.5 SOL. This window of opportunity closes for this offer at 12 PM EST on Friday February 23. Subsequently, Phase 2 or the WHITELIST phase, then goes into effect at a purchase price of 0.75 SOL for collectors that have registered or own collectibles in participating or hand selected blue-chip projects. These individuals will have the ability to purchase up to 10 NFTs per wallet. The final phase, unless the Rascals are SOLD OUT, will commence March 1, where collectors can purchase an unlimited amount at .888 SOL. At this time, the project will conduct a reveal party in a Twitter space on the X.com platform so collectors can see the image and rarity of their collectible(s).

The new Golden Shorts Rascal Club collection will also have 8,888 gold backed NFTs, like the 2023 Golden Baboons' inaugural series, where each digital asset is backed by a 1⁄2 gram of gold and the legendary 1:1's will be backed by 1 troy ounce of gold. The Golden Rascals are made up of 4 base characters (lions, hyenas, crocodiles, and bears) and are the antagonists to the beloved Golden Baboons. The folklore behind the intellectual property, inspired by actual gold mines and metaverse assets, is based around a golden paradise named Tequila Falls. The expanded storyline tells a tale of evil, sneaky, mischievous rascals that now cohabitate the land with intentions to steal the Baboon's precious gold and tequila while creating havoc and mayhem.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has added a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its AABB Wallet, the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club non-fungible token collection and a cryptocurrency payment gateway solution PayAABB. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies.

