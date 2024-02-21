Apica Acquires Telemetry Data Management Pioneer Circonus And Lands New Funding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to integrate Circonus' capabilities with its data fabric platform to help companies manage costs and scale related to data management and observability challenges

STOCKHOLM, Sweden and EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apica , the leader in data management and active observability, today announced it has acquired telemetry data company Circonus. Apica also announced a new funding round led by Riverside Acceleration Capital (RAC), with additional funding from existing investors Industrifonden, SEB Foundation, Oxx, and Leo Capital. With this latest acquisition and new financing, Apica will continue providing a modern approach to observability data management for enterprise organizations.



Blog post: The future of data unification and modern observability is here

With Circonus, Apica will proceed with helping customers realize the full potential of their data to drive better business decisions. Today's news continues the streak of Apica's data management innovation following last year's acquisition of data fabric and telemetry pipeline company LOGIQ.

“This acquisition further solidifies our position as a trailblazer in data management and observability, and we are excited to welcome Circonus aboard,” said Mathias Thomsen, chief executive officer, Apica.“Its solutions are well aligned with our roadmap, and we will be able to provide our customers with a unified view of their entire technology stack. In addition, I'm happy that Riverside Acceleration Capital has invested in our active observability vision and looking forward to partnering with them as they join our influential group of investors.”

An observability data pioneer, Circonus specializes in monitoring and analytics solutions specifically designed for organizations with large amounts of telemetry data. Apica will integrate Circonus' IRONdb and Passport products into the Ascent Platform.

IRONdb provides a high cardinality time series database for more than 1 billion unique time series metric streams. It addresses the key challenges data management teams encounter with typical time series databases. Passport allows data teams to gain control over telemetry agents while managing varieties of high-volume telemetry data. The result is the first-ever fleet management of all data collectors, centralized visibility into the inventory agents, and centralized management of telemetry elasticity at the edge.

“With the rate at which data continues to multiply, customers are increasingly in need of affordable solutions that eliminate data silos, reduce tool sprawl, and provide a holistic picture of the inner workings of their operational data. We are excited to deliver edge data control,” said Ranjan Parthasarathy, chief product and technology officer, Apica.“As an active observability platform, we can quickly respond to many enterprise organizations' data observability challenges and assist them in better using their existing investments.”

Apica customers can expect to see the Circonus capabilities added to the Apica Ascent platform in the first half of this year.

Additional quotes:

“We are impressed by Apica's laser focus on offering enterprise customers a modern approach to managing and integrating diverse data sources so they can gain insights from their data through observability and data fabric,” said Jim Toth, managing partner, RAC.“Organizations and teams responsible for observability are struggling with pricey renewals and surprise costs. Apica observability and data management eliminates these struggles and helps you resolve incidents faster and manage and access data across many sources and locations, like on-premises data centers, multiple clouds, and edge devices.”

Connect with Apica

Twitter

LinkedIn

About Apica

Apica keeps enterprises operating. The Ascent platform delivers active observability, automated root cause analysis, and advanced data management to quickly find and resolve complex digital performance issues before they negatively impact the bottom line. Today, business operations depend on understanding the health of multi-cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments to keep business-critical applications and systems online while providing an optimal user experience. Apica delivers a unified view of all information for the entire technology stack, helping reduce, prevent, and resolve outages and lost revenue. For more information, visit

Media Contact:

Ben Jolley

...

(801) 592-0806