Acronis Sets The New Standard In Cybersecurity And Data Protection With The Release Of Acronis Cyber Protect 16

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis , a leading provider of cyber protection , is proud to introduce the latest release of its flagship product – Acronis Cyber Protect 16 . Acronis Cyber Protect delivers robust protection against cyber threats and unparalleled backup and recovery capabilities. This latest version establishes a new benchmark in easy and fast recovery after cyberattacks or data loss, especially for modern multi-site organizations.



As technology advances, the necessity for an integrated cybersecurity and data protection solution fit for distributed organizations has become increasingly evident. Factors including the rise of remote work and a rapidly changing threat landscape have increased attack surfaces and raised larger data access and privacy concerns. Acronis Cyber Protect 16 introduces a new centralized dashboard that further improves and simplifies management with a single pane of glass, providing visibility and simplified management for the entire environment.

Additional features of Acronis Cyber Protect 16 include:



Cyberthreat Protection: Using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), proactively secure data, applications, and systems from advanced cyber-attacks including ransomware and other forms of malware.

Rapid Recovery: Reduced dependency on central IT support empowers users to initiate one-click recovery capabilities of distributed endpoints, including bare-metal recovery of physical workloads.

Reduced TCO: Broad, multi-generational OS support, enables vendor consolidation while ensuring comprehensive protection.

Simplified Management: Centralized management includes local autonomy and seamless integration with existing third-party tools to provide a unified view of backup and recovery operations along with broad, multi-generational OS support. Data Sovereignty : With the use of Acronis' extensive network of global data centers, users can ensure compliance and master regional data sovereignty laws, offering peace of mind and regulatory compliance.



“The release of Acronis Cyber Protect 16 underscores our dedication to protect all data, applications, and systems,” said Gaidar Magdanurov, President at Acronis.“In today's era of distributed environments, organizations require a cyber protection solution that provides reliable protection and fast and easy recovery after incidents. For many industries, like manufacturing, finance, healthcare, and retail, that can't afford any downtime, it is crucial for non-IT personnel to be able to accomplish successful recovery – and that is what Acronis Cyber Protect 16 is bringing – one-click recovery after cyberattacks or data loss.”

Acronis Cyber Protect 16 provides a unique integration of backup, disaster recovery, cybersecurity, and remote endpoint management delivered via a single, cost-effective, efficient platform. With the ability to rapidly restore any computer without the need for IT intervention, specialized or industrial computing companies specifically in the operational technology (OT) industrial control systems (ICS) community, gain peace of mind and minimize costly downtime from potential outages. The integration of data protection, recovery capabilities, and advanced security functionality is designed to assure business continuity. Leading the charge in cybersecurity innovation, Acronis strives to continue to adapt and evolve while navigating the complexities of the digital world.

“With Acronis Cyber Protect, we offer our clients the peace of mind that comes with a true cyber resilience solution,” said Alan Conboy, Field CTO at Scale Computing.“We have complete confidence that if one of our customers suffers a cyber incident, we can get them back online in minutes. Acronis' single console seamlessly integrates comprehensive backup and recovery, endpoint management and cybersecurity to meet the needs of our broad range of customer environments, diverse OSs and organizational sizes. They are our go-to vendor to scale our business with world-class, affordable service offerings.”

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup , disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain-based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment - from cloud to hybrid to on-premises - at a low and predictable cost.

Acronis is a Swiss company, founded in Singapore. Celebrating two decades of innovation, Acronis has 1,800+ employees in 45 locations. Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 26 languages in over 150 countries and is used by 20,000+ service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

