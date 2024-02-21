REPEAT: New Report Exposes Harmful Impact Of Ford Government’S Privatization Scheme On Local Public Hospitals: Health Coalition

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Ford government counters horror stories about unprecedented emergency department wait times, burgeoning deficits, and an unrelenting staffing crisis, it is running high-rotation advertisements paid for by the public to convince Ontarians that they are doing all they can to improve our health care. A new report to be released by the Ontario Health Coalition takes aim at those claims and exposes the impact of the Ford government's drive to privatize public hospital services on local public hospitals across the province. The report, based on a year-long study looking at local hospitals across Ontario, reveals the concrete costs – both financial costs to patients and the province and services losses to local communities-- of the transfer of resources away from our public hospitals to for-profit clinics and hospitals. The report includes information on hospitals in every region of the province.