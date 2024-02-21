Baker Hughes Secures Major Multi-Year Well Construction Services Contract With Petrobras

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Company to provide well construction services in Buzios field offshore Brazil Positions Baker Hughes as integrated solutions supplier for Petrobras

HOUSTON, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Wednesday a significant contract award from Petrobras for integrated well construction services in the Buzios field, offshore Brazil.

The integrated services project is set to start in the first half of 2025 and will include drilling services, drill bits, wireline, cementing, wellbore clean up, fishing, remedial tools, fluids, services and geosciences. Baker Hughes will provide these services across three rigs over the course of the multi-year contract.

“Baker Hughes is proud to contribute to this significant project and expand our long-standing relationship with Petrobras, establishing ourselves as a major provider of integrated solutions in Brazil,” said Maria Claudia Borras, executive vice president, Oilfield Services and Equipment.“This agreement further highlights our broad capabilities in well construction, as well as our continued commitment to deliver excellence and value for customers.”

During the first phase of field development, Baker Hughes has played a critical role in Buzios field, providing advanced technology and equipment. In addition to providing drilling, completions and wireline services, the company supplied WAG manifolds (water and gas) and more than 240 kilometers of flexible pipes , including production lines, gas lift, water injection, and gas injection flexible pipes for use in 2,000-meter water depth. Baker Hughes also supplied turbomachinery for 10 of the 11 FPSOs, including turbogenerators, motocompressors and turbocompressors plus condition monitoring, detection and fault protection on critical machines.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations:

Adrienne M. Lynch

+1 713-906-8407

...

Investor Relations:

Chase Mulvehill

+1 281-809-9088

...