SNB successfully completes USD850M Sukuk offering

(MENAFN) In a disclosure made on Wednesday, the National Bank of Saudi Arabia, the largest bank in the Kingdom, announced the successful completion of an offering of sukuks amounting to USD850 million. The bank revealed that these sukuk have a maturity period of 5 years, with an annual return of 5.129 percent.



According to the statement, the sukuks will be listed on the London Stock Exchange, providing investors with access to this Sharia-compliant financial instrument. This move reflects the bank's strategic approach to diversifying its funding sources and tapping into international capital markets.



In a previous disclosure, the bank outlined its intention to utilize the proceeds from the issuance of sustainable debt to finance its general purposes and align with its broader financial goals and strategy. By leveraging sukuk issuance, the National Bank of Saudi Arabia aims to bolster its liquidity position and support its ongoing growth initiatives.



For the offering, the Saudi National Bank appointed a consortium of leading financial institutions, including Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC, Mizuho, AlAhli Capital, and Standard Chartered, as lead managers and joint bookrunners. This collaborative effort underscores the bank's commitment to ensuring a successful and well-executed issuance process, leveraging the expertise and global reach of its partners.



Overall, the completion of the USD850 million sukuk offering represents a significant milestone for the National Bank of Saudi Arabia, reaffirming its position as a key player in the regional and international financial markets. By tapping into sustainable debt instruments and engaging with investors on a global scale, the bank is poised to further strengthen its financial standing and drive sustainable growth in the years ahead.

