Ready-To-Drink Market Surges: Low Alcohol & Flavored Drinks Drive Growth To $2.49B By 2030.

- SNS insiderAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ready to Drink Cocktails Market growth of this market is the demand for beverages with unique flavors that also have lower alcohol content. Products infused with enticing flavors such as grapefruit, cranberry, orange, or passionfruit are gaining traction among consumers seeking alternatives to traditional alcoholic beverages.The Ready to Drink cocktails market is rapidly growing as consumers seek convenient and high-quality options for enjoying their favorite cocktails at home or on the go. With busy lifestyles and a desire for premium ingredients, RTD cocktails offer a convenient solution without sacrificing taste or quality. Brands are innovating with new flavors, packaging designs, and marketing strategies to capture a larger share of this expanding market. As more consumers discover the convenience and quality of RTD cocktails, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years.Market Size-The SNS Insider report indicates that the Ready to Drink Cocktails Market was valued at USD 839.56 million in 2022, and it is projected to achieve a market size of USD 2.49 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7% expected over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.Get a Report Sample of Ready to Drink cocktails MarketSome of the major key players studied in this report are:Anheuser-Busch InBev, Barefoot Cellars, Blue Marble, White Claw, Boathouse Beverage Co., Future Proof Brands LLC, Cutwater Spirits, Ficks & Co., High Noon Spirits Company, Lift Bridge Brewing Co.Market Report Scope –The consumption of RTD cocktails, which is currently one of the most important trends in the alcohol industry, continues to grow around the world. The convenience of RTD alcoholic drinks, for example RTD cocktails, allows consumers to spend less time and effort on ingredient purchasing, mixing and preparation. Consumers are choosing to use their time more efficiently than spending it on cumbersome work because of a congested working schedule. So, they'll have a better chance of spending it.Market Growth Factors –The growth of the market is expected to be driven by demand for low alcohol flavoured beverages as consumers are becoming more and more conscious about health. In order to satisfy this demand, consumers are looking for drinks with a special flavour which is low in alcohol content and that increases the growth of RTD cocktails. These beverages are specially formulated to be consumed immediately and easily, which makes them suitable for a wide range of gatherings and occasions. Low alcohol flavoured beverages are becoming more and more popular among health-conscious consumers in developed nations. They usually contain less alcohol than 4% to 7% and are filled with seductive flavours such as grapefruit, cranberry, orange or passionfruit. As, the popularity of low alcohol by volume (ABV) beverages has been steadily growing. In particular, there has been considerable consumer demand for products derived from gin and tequila.Impact Of Covid-19 on Ready to Drink cocktails Market :. The impact of Covid-19 on the ready to drink cocktails market has been significant, with both positive and negative effects. On one hand, the closure of bars and restaurants during lockdowns led to a surge in demand for ready to drink cocktails as consumers looked for convenient ways to enjoy their favorite drinks at home. This resulted in increased sales and market growth for many brands in the industry.. However, on the other hand, the pandemic also disrupted supply chains and production processes, leading to challenges in sourcing ingredients and packaging materials. This has caused delays in product launches and limited availability of certain products in some regions. Additionally, the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic has led to changes in consumer behavior, with many people cutting back on discretionary spending including on luxury items like ready to drink cocktails.Segmentation Analysis –In 2022, the bottle packaging segment accounted for more than 58.1% of its total revenue and became an important market player worldwide. The concept of RTD cocktails was first introduced in bottle packaging, which has been widely adopted in the world. However, the use of glass bottles has been increasing in countries such as the U.S. because of a shortage of aluminum. As a result of this trend, the global RTD cocktail market is experiencing an increased demand for glass bottles.Hypermarkets and supermarkets accounted for a major revenue share of 69.8% during the year 2022. Due to the strong preference of consumers for purchasing grocery products from supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty shops and supermarket chains, this segment is expected to maintain its leading position over the forecast period. For their broad product selection and convenient shopping experience, consumers prefer hypermarkets to supermarkets.Challenges:. Competition from traditional cocktail bars and restaurants offering freshly made cocktails.. Limited shelf life of ready to drink cocktails, leading to potential waste if not sold quickly.. Difficulty in maintaining consistent quality and taste across different batches of ready to drink cocktails.. Consumer perception that ready to drink cocktails may not be as high quality or authentic as those made fresh.. Regulatory challenges related to alcohol content, labeling requirements, and distribution laws.. Need for innovative packaging solutions to ensure convenience and portability without compromising on taste or quality.. Pricing pressure from other alcoholic beverage options, such as beer and wine, which may be perceived as more affordable or versatile.Key Regional Development –The dominant market in 2022, with a revenue share of over 33.7%, was North America. Over the forecast period, this regional dominance is expected to be maintained. Increasing demand for vodka and whiskey beverages in this region is the driving force behind market growth. These ready cocktails are attractive to young consumers because of their low alcohol content and affordability compared to those served in bars.Due to the growing demand for premium, convenient and high-quality cocktails influenced by West culture that has become popular in this region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 15.4% from 2023 to 2030. The main factors driving demand for these products are changes in lifestyles and the increasing consumption of alcohol. convenience compared to counterfeit cocktails served in bars, combined with low alcohol content and inexpensive price.Key TakeawayDue to the fact that RTD cocktails offer an easy and convenient option for consumers who wish to enjoy a cocktail but do not have to prepare their own, demand for RTD cocktails is increasing. It is estimated that RTD cocktails are more attractive to consumers because of their portability and convenience in carrying them wherever they go, eating them anytime. The main factor expected to drive the RTD cocktail market is an increase in innovation of flavour. In order to satisfy consumer demand, RTD cocktail producers are introducing their own flavourings and combinations. This enables them to appeal to a wider audience and to attract consumers who are looking for unique and exciting taste experiences.Recent Developments -In April 2023, Absolut launched three flavors of RTD cocktails. Coffee, strawberries and passion fruit are part of these flavours. In May 2023, the new product range was introduced in the United Kingdom with only 5% ABV.In April 2023, American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez launched 'The House of Delola' a premium range of spirit based and organic RTD cocktails. Launched in three flavors, namely Bella Berry Spritz (10.5% ABV), L'Orange Spritz (10.5% ABV), and Paloma Rosa Spritz (11.5% ABV), the cocktails are enhanced with fruit flavors and have fewer calories.Buy the Latest Version of this ReportTable of Contents1. Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope1.3 Research Assumptions2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers3.2 Restraints3.3 Opportunities3.4 Challenges4. 