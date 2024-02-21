Starmax Launches GTS7 And GTS7 Pro Smart Watches - Smart Life Starts Here

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Starmax launches new GTS7 and GTS7 Pro smartwatches with 2.0-inch HD screens, heart rate and SpO2 tracking, over 100 sports modes, and a better user experience.

SHENZHEN, CHINA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Starmax Technology , the leading smartwatch manufacturer, today unveiled the GTS7 and GTS7 Pro Smart Watches . These new smartwatches combine classic GTS series features with advanced chips and sensors. They offer enhanced hardware and software capabilities while delivering an impressive 5 days of heavy use and 45 days of standby time. By connecting to the newly updated Runmefit app, users can enjoy richer functions and smarter real-time data synchronization.The GTS7 and GTS7 Pro Smart Watches will be available in 2 middle frame colors – black and rose gold, and 3 new strap options: silicone, leather, and stainless steel straps. Both smartwatches are now officially on sale and can be pre-ordered directly through the Starmax sales team.“The GTS7 and GT7 Pro Smart Watches mark a giant leap forward, offering a better user experience and more possibilities in terms of apps and personalization. Features like Pomodoro, Mood Tracking, and Women's Health truly enrich users' daily lives,” said Kasi Li, CPO at Starmax Technology,“We're expanding the capabilities of Starmax smartwatches and enhancing UI experience with the advanced RunmefitOS 2.0 watch operating system, Runmefit app version 3.0, and innovative next-generation features.”HD Display and Personalized PairingThe GTS7 and GTS7 Pro series smartwatches feature a redefined streamlined look. The 2.0-inch 320*386 high-resolution display with ultra-narrow bezels improves the screen-to-body ratio, providing richer information display and more dazzling animation effects. The matte finish zinc alloy middle frame is sturdy and wear-resistant, with its arc extending all the way to the lugs, offering more possibilities for strap combinations and personal expression.Advanced Chipset and SensorsThe GTS7 and GTS7 Pro series have undergone a comprehensive hardware upgrade. They are equipped with a more powerful dual-core chipset to boost system performance and functionality. The innovative single-chip, dual Bluetooth technology simplifies audio syncing and Bluetooth calling, enhancing user convenience.Boasting dual-color, three-channel high-precision PPG bio-tracking sensors, GTS7 and GTS7 Pro series smartwatches provide higher accuracy in heart rate and blood oxygen detection for all skin colors, offering real-time feedback. Proper sensor placement minimizes signal interference, resulting in more accurate biometric readings. This improved configuration not only improves data collection efficiency, but also improves overall monitoring accuracy by 15% and exercise heart rate detection by 10%.Powerful New RunmefitOS 2.0The GTS7 and GTS7 Pro series are powered by the advanced RunmefitOS 2.0, delivering a significant 80% improvement in overall performance over its predecessor. This new operating system introduces a polished and intuitive user interface, with smoother navigation and quicker response, significantly enhancing the user experience. With excellent battery optimization, the smartwatch can last up to 10 days of daily use on a single charge, contributing to a seamless user experience.Improved health tracking and fitness experiences, along with a wider range of apps, provide more convenience and fun for a healthy lifestyle. The enhanced Calendar, Women's Health, Pomodoro, and World Clock apps enrich the daily smart life experience. Better connectivity with Android and iOS devices enables seamless notification syncing, Bluetooth calling, music control, and remote camera access.Better Button Control ExperienceThe GTS7 and GTS7 Pro smartwatches feature an innovative stepless rotating crown, enhancing usability over the traditional side button. Together with RunmefitOS 2.0, it provides a smoother and more efficient operating experience. The GTS7 Pro model stands out with a customizable button for quick access to frequently used apps, adding to the functionality and user-friendliness of the watch.Exclusive Dynamic Watch FacesThe GTS7 and GTS7 Pro smartwatches boast a wide range of exclusive dynamic watch face designs. By connecting to the Runmefit app, users can easily modify or personalize their watch faces. The large selection of original designs in the watch face gallery, coupled with the custom watch face features, allow users to customize their watches based on personal preference and reflect their unique style and expression.Availability and ServicesThe GTS7 and GTS7 Pro Smart Watches will be available in 2 mid-frame colors – Black and Rose gold. The default is a pair of silicone straps, available in Black, Pink, Gray, and Blue. In addition to silicone straps, the GTS7 and GTS7 Pro series smartwatches also offer 2 new strap options – leather straps and stainless steel straps, sold separately.Starmax Technology provides an array of OEM and ODM customization options ranging from strap color, logo engraving, APP customization, custom watch face, etc., making it ideal for gifting, online, and retail markets. We also offer advanced customization services, such as Bluetooth connectivity, SDK development, and app UI customization, to meet the different needs of customers in various industries. For further customization details, please consult the Starmax Sales Team via the form below. Comprehensive information and detailed specifications of the new GTS7 and GTS7 Pro Smart Watches can be found on the product page.About Starmax TechnologyEstablished in 2015, Starmax is a leading smart watch manufacturer with over 8 years of experience in R&D, design, and manufacturing. Based in Shenzhen, China, our team has over 450 staff dedicated to creating innovative products, including hardware engineers, software programmers, application developers, and Ul designers. We're ISO9001 certified and have passed the BSCI social responsibility audit. Our products are sold in over 50 countries worldwide, and we work with many international retailers and buyers. In addition, we provide efficient logistics and fast delivery to ensure customer satisfaction.For more information about Starmax Technology and its smart watch products, please visit istarmax .

