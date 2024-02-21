ADC LTD NM CEO/President To Mentor Business Women

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ADC LTD - Securing Our Nation's Integrity.

Brenda Cordova, CEO/President of ADC LTD NM has been recruited as one of the most influential business women to serve as a mentor during the mentoring event.

- Brenda Cordova-BusickALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brenda Cordova-Busick is the CEO/President of ADC LTD NM , one of the largest security companies in the nation, yet uniquely a family owned business. The Cordova family started their business experience in a small grocery store in Jarales, New Mexico. It was there that the foundation of ADC LTD NM, as we currently know it began. In 2009 Ms. Cordova-Busick became the President of ADC LTD NM.Ms. Cordova-Busick extensive management experience at ADC has included oversight of a number of Federal contracts under which the company has provided adjudication and background investigation services. She is the fourth generation of her family to successfully own and manage a business. Customer satisfaction was instilled at an early age with the phrase,“If you don't take care of the customer, someone else will”. These attributes have helped immensely in the management of our company.” She understands the importance of keeping up with new leadership ideas. In line with commitment to continued learning, she recently successfully completed a business leadership program at Stanford University.Ms. Cordova-Busick is actively involved in giving back to our community in multiply areas. She is on the Board of Directors for Saranam, a nonprofit that empowers families to end their homelessness and poverty through housing, education and supportive communities.“We take great pride in our great state and believe we have an obligation to support those in our community. We feel a responsibility to give back to our community and to help provide quality jobs for our fellow New Mexicans.” ~ Brenda Cordova-BusickAbout ADC:ADC LTD NM is the GOLD STANDARD in the security industry. ADC has been providing background checks for the Government for over 30 years and is now providing this top quality service to private businesses and working towards Securing our Nation's Integrity.

