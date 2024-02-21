Cicero® Honored With Rising Star Award By Consulting Magazine For Exceptional Mentoring And Enrichment Programs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cicero®

The award reflects the firm's approach to professional development, emphasizing a culture where knowledge sharing, continuous learning, and growth are paramount

- Lawrence Cowan, President and Sr. PartnerSALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cicero®, a leading strategy consulting firm , is pleased to announce its recent accolade, the "Rising Star" award from Consulting Magazine. This prestigious national award recognizes Cicero's outstanding achievements in "Mentoring and Enrichment Programs" under the "Firm & Team" category, underscoring the firm's dedication to fostering a nurturing and growth-oriented environment.This accolade is particularly significant as it shines a light on Cicero's commitment to developing its consultants through robust mentoring and enrichment initiatives. The award reflects the firm's innovative approach to professional development, emphasizing a culture where knowledge sharing, continuous learning, and personal growth are paramount."Our team is at the heart of everything we do at Cicero, and this recognition from Consulting Magazine is a remarkable honor," said Lawrence Cowan, President, and Sr. Partner at Cicero. "We believe in empowering our team through dynamic mentoring programs and enrichment opportunities. These activities serve to enhance our team's professional journey while contributing to the exceptional service we provide to our clients."Cicero's mentoring and enrichment programs are designed to support consultants at every stage of their career. These programs align with the firm's core values of people and impact, ensuring a holistic approach to personal and professional development.The "Rising Star" award is a testament to Cicero's innovative spirit and its commitment to building a supportive and collaborative workplace that champions the growth of its people. It also reflects the firm's role as a trailblazer in the consulting industry, continually setting new standards for excellence.For more information about Cicero's award-winning programs and services, please visitAbout Cicero:Cicero® is a premier management consulting firm focused on implementing data-driven strategies for a broad spectrum of private, public, and social sector organizations. The firm is recognized globally for its work in improving performance and driving change across various sectors.

Chase Christiansen

Cicero®

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn