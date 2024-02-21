Rapha Clinic Hosts Fourth Annual 'Fore Your Health' Golf Tournament

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Non-profit to utilize proceeds to provide medical and dental care to uninsured adults in West Georgia

- Bill Calhoun, DDS and Chairman of the BoardTEMPLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia is hosting its fourth annual 'Fore Your Health' Golf Tournament to benefit the non-profit, faith-based charity serving uninsured people with their medical and dental needs in the West Georgia community. The public is invited to play in the tournament held on Friday, April 26 at Oak Mountain Golf Club in Carrollton. Shotgun is at 9 a.m.There are opportunities to play as an individual, to play as a team and/or sponsor the event. The funds raised go directly to serving the needs of West Georgia patients. Participants will participate in contests, purchase mulligans, enjoy delicious food provided by Oak Mountain, enjoy entertainment and a silent auction, and play a great round of golf.“We look forward to having a spirited competition while raising much needed funds in support of Rapha's mission to care for those in need for the fourth year,” said Bill Calhoun, DDS and Chairman of the Board.“Last year was an incredible success with more than $20,000 raised, and we hope to raise more this year to serve our West Georgia community members in need with affordable medical care.”Those interested in registering to attend as a player or sponsor this year's event can contact Amy Parrish at ... or Patrick Calvillo from Rapha Clinic at (620) 664-7301. Supporters can also visit bit/49tIP17 to register and sponsor for the event. The Rapha Clinic offers 501c3 non-profit status to its event sponsors, event participants and organization donors. Visit to learn more.

