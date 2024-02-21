Cohere And Vodafone Successfully Complete Field Test Of Software That Could Improve 5G Network Capacity By Up To 50%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Software innovation helps address insatiable subscriber demand for high-performance mobile networks and anywhere connectivity.

- Paco Martin, Group Head of Open RAN at VodafoneSAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cohere Technologies , the innovator of 4G and 5G Universal Spectrum Multiplier (USM) software for RAN and Open RAN, today announced with Vodafone the completion of successful field testing of Cohere's USM software in Vodafone's 5G performance network in the city of Ciudad Real, a dense urban area located 200km south of Madrid, Spain. The field testing involved indoor and outdoor environments.Paco Martin, Group Head of Open RAN at Vodafone said“We continuously work to find the best-of-breed RAN innovations that will benefit Vodafone customers. We have been working with Cohere for a long time and we're extremely pleased to see these promising early results obtained in a real-life urban network, which exceeded our expectations. Cohere's unique USM software has the potential to improve capacity by up to 50% without the need for new devices or network hardware.”As a continuation of the companies' lab demonstration in 2021, Cohere's USM software was tested in a field environment using 10MHz of spectrum in the 2.1GHz band. Based on the performance of the USM software in the trial using multiple handsets, when the software is turned on in low-band or mid-band spectrum, it provided a boost in capacity of up to 50%.“Thanks to Vodafone's continued support, we have been able to test our USM software in the toughest of wireless network environments, demonstrating that we can improve network performance in all environments, from rural to the most densely populated urban areas,” said Ray Dolan, chairman and CEO of Cohere Technologies.“We are now focused on integrating the USM with partners to make these benefits available to operators globally.”Cohere's breakthrough USM software improves the spectral efficiency of networks, which results in a boost in performance for the majority of users connected to the same mobile cell site. The software improves the capacity for existing 5G networks in any spectrum band, without the need to change subscriber devices, cellular radios, or antennas.

