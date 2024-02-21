Dataart Named To The IAOP 2024 Global Outsourcing 100®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, US, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DataArt, a global software engineering firm, proudly announces its recognition on the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' (IAOP) Global Outsourcing 100® list for 2024.

The Global Outsourcing 100, now in its eighteenth year, is a prestigious annual listing recognizing the world's top outsourcing service providers. These lists serve as indispensable resources for companies seeking to establish or expand relationships with the industry's foremost firms providing a diverse range of outsourcing services.

“We're thrilled to be recognized by the IAOP as a top player in the global outsourcing space. We are committed to tackling some of the most demanding software projects for our 400+ clients around the world and we are deeply thankful for their trust in us. As we look to the future, we're focused on laying the groundwork for future success, investing in innovation, and delivering the best solutions for our clients,” said Alexei Miller, Managing Director at DataArt.

Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

"In a year characterized by significant digital disruption, the 2024 Global Outsourcing 100® underscores the remarkable success and adaptability of service providers and advisors. This year's list celebrates organizations that have not only thrived but have excelled, innovated, and set new industry standards in this new era," stated Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP. "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to DataArt for securing a well-deserved place among the world's finest."

About DataArt

Founded in 1997, DataArt is a leading global software engineering firm and the Partner for Progress in the digital age. Guided by our people-first principle, our world-class team designs and engineers data-driven, cloud-native solutions that generate immediate and enduring business value. Through our 20+ domain-specific Labs dedicated to R&D and strategic innovation, we work together with our clients to ensure they stay on the leading edge.

Headquartered in New York City, DataArt brings together 5,000+ experts across 30+ locations in the US, Europe, Latin America, India, and the Middle East, with clients including major global brands like Unilever, Priceline, Ocado Technology, Legal & General, and Flutter Entertainment. Recognized as a 2023 Newsweek Most Loved Global Workplace and12 times as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company, we are proud of our reputation as a great place to work and partner with.

About IAOP

IAOP is THE sourcing community, with collaboration at its core, that drives exceptional business and societal outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands.

