Almalinux Day: Germany Set For Europa Park Rust On March 18, 2024

FORT MYERS, FLA., USA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , a nonprofit that stewards the community-owned and governed open source enterprise Linux distribution AlmaLinux OS, today announced it will host AlmaLinux Day: Germany at Europa Park Rust on Monday, March 18, 2024.Co-located with CloudFest 2024, the world's #1 internet infrastructure event., AlmaLinux Day: Germany features the theme,“No drama, just Linux,” and is designed to provide the latest opportunity for both current and prospective AlmaLinux users to learn, engage and connect.Registration is free for all attendees, and is included in a ticket for CloudFest as well. Attendees who register by March 1 will be guaranteed an AlmaLinux Day: Germany swag bag.Amid the final six months of support for CentOS Linux, users seek their best path forward. AlmaLinux Day: Germany's slate of sessions seeks to illustrate how the AlmaLinux community benefits from the stability and intentionality surrounding its free operating system. Two highly anticipated sessions at the upcoming event include,“Stability, security, and the strength of the AlmaLinux Community” and“Building without following: RHEL compatibility for AlmaLinux's Community.” Attendees will also have the opportunity to attend a session with members of the board of directors of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation.Speakers from Prime Strategy Co., Ltd, Sardina Systems, TuxCare, SHED and WebPros are also currently scheduled to present."We are excited to participate in AlmaLinux Day and share our story," said Chieko Aihara, Vice President/Product Manager at Prime Strategy. "Many companies are now looking for the next best alternative to CentOS. We have chosen AlmaLinux OS as the main OS for KUSANAGI. The enterprise-level reliability and stability of AlmaLinux OS have been well-received by many companies and platforms. This is due to the vibrant and strong AlmaLinux community behind it. We are very pleased to be a part of this great AlmaLinux community and delighted to continue to bring value to the market with AlmaLinux OS and KUSANAGI."“I am elated to join AlmaLinux Day: Germany and share our success story and our path to a drama-free Linux future," said Tristan Theroux, IT Infrastructure and Security Director at SHED, who will join benny Vasquez on stage during the keynote. "Our experience highlights the resilience and performance that businesses seek in their Linux distribution. The commitment to compatibility with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) coupled with the collaborative spirit of the AlmaLinux community make it a strategic choice for enterprises navigating the post-CentOS Linux landscape. Choosing AlmaLinux means choosing reliability, seamless compatibility, and the solid backing of a vibrant community.”The full AlmaLinux Day: Germany speaker line up and registration is available at almalinux-day-germany-2024 .About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. With millions of downloads from a network of over 340 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today's foremost open source ecosystem projects, it's available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit .AlmaLinux Contact:...

