Black Movement Leaders Project Celebrates First Anniversary With Photo Gallery At The Central Community Branch YMCA

Lionel Aldridge, ala Ochumare-Harris, and Regina Renaye introduced as newest members of the Black Movement Leaders Project

National Black Movement Leaders Project Adds Three New Members; Hosts Celebration in Worcester

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On Monday, February 26, the Black Movement Leaders Project will celebrate its first anniversary with the opening of a week-long photo gallery at the Central Community Branch YMCA on Main Street in Worcester, Massachusetts. The gallery will be available for viewing from 5am to 8:30pm throughout the week in the YMCA's lobby. A closing reception will take place on Saturday, March 2nd from 1pm to 3pm with refreshments and Black leaders from the gallery present throughout the event. The gallery is free and open to the public, as is the closing event, although registration is required to attend the closing.The Black Movement Leaders project was inspired by a simple phone call between co-founders, Dana Smith of New Life II Ministries in Connecticut and Sera Davidow of Wildflower Alliance in Massachusetts. During that call, Dana professed his hope to come up with a way to recognize Black History Month that would live on well beyond the end of February. From there, they joined forces with the third co-founder, Chackupurackal“Chacku” Mathai and got to work. Within weeks, they had put together a gallery that was set up live in three different New England locations, and virtually on a website that has continued to grow.The project seeks to raise up Black leaders with psychiatric, trauma and other intersecting histories who have left (and in many cases, continue to leave) their mark on the world around them. It also seeks to correct misconceptions and omissions from historical accounts of the psychiatric survivor movement, and to create more opportunities for young Black people to see faces and stories like theirs reflected back at them along with so much potential. This intent is reflected in the 'Call to Action' that appears as the first image in the gallery:“The faces and voices of this movement have consistently skewed white, while the faces and voices of people most deeply and negatively impacted by the psychiatric and other intersecting systems are Black and Brown. The fact of the matter is that there have been and continue to be many powerful Black leaders within this movement who are too often made less visible by a society that continues to find it easier and more automatic to lift up white voices first. This ongoing trend causes great harm. Not only in its most obvious inequities, but also by perpetuating a gap for people who are currently struggling and unable to find anyone who looks like them. We need people to identify with, including those who have moved through struggles and beyond to a full life that they are living on their own terms.”Along with its first anniversary, the Black Movement Leaders project is also celebrating three new additions to the gallery:Lionel Aldridge, a former Green Bay Packers football star who overcame great struggle to share his journey all over the country. In 1990, he crossed paths with co-founder Chacku Mathai, and shared wisdom that still influences Mathai's life more than three decades later.ala Ochumare-Harris, a mother and co-founder of New Haven, Connecticut's Black Lives Matter chapter, who is committed to“decolonization, transformational justice, harm reduction, and deep personal healing.”Regina Renaye, a mental health advocate and the founder of Mindful + Melanated, a peer-led online community for Black women who need a safe space to tackle their unique issues around mental health and wellness.The Worcester gallery showing has been organized by Ebony Flint, who herself is a member of the Black Movement Leaders project, as well as Director of the Wild Ivy Social Justice Network and A Tribe Called Black (both of which operate under the umbrella of the Wildflower Alliance).To attend the closing event in Worcester on March 2nd from 1 to 3pm, visit the event page here.

