Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood Springs To Life With Hag Al Leila Festivities

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 21 February 2024: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced its plans for the celebration of mid-Sha'ban – 'Hag Al Leila', with a programme of exciting and heritage-rooted activities that will be hosted by the Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood. The aim is to highlight the significance of this popular tradition and its place in the local community, aligning with the Authority's commitment to preserving and promoting cultural history and enhancing its presence.

Al Shindagha Museum, the UAE's largest heritage museum, will host a family-friendly programme from 23 to 25 February 2024, featuring a series of interactive workshops. Among them is a jewellery-making workshop titled 'Making of Marriya Umm Al Schnaff', allowing children to explore the traditional craft of jewellery making. Workshops will also focus on traditional Emirati attire and its importance in local culture. Additionally, there will be a henna workshop given by Dr. Azra Khamissa teaching children how to mix henna and create unique designs. Children will also have the opportunity to collect gifts and sweets and participate in popular games such as 'Al Karabi' and 'Shad Al Habl' while touring between the houses.

School students from 26 to 29 February will explore various fun experiences within Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood as part of the 'Hag Al Leila' educational trail. This includes visiting the Turath Centre for Traditional Handicrafts, an innovative cultural platform celebrating Emirati heritage and traditional crafts such as Burqa sewing Al Talli, Al Hiyak'ah, and Al Khoos Weaving, among others. Students will also engage in activities hosted by the Traditional Crafts House, exploring handicrafts and their diverse uses, and the Traditional Jewellery House, where they will learn about different types of traditional jewelry and their design techniques. Moreover, the People and Faith House will provide them with a deeper insight into the humanitarian and social meanings embedded in Emirati heritage.

Abdalla Al Obeidli, Acting Manager of Al Shindagha Museum at Dubai Culture, affirmed the Authority's commitment to raising awareness about popular customs and traditions that contribute to strengthening family bonds, saying: 'Celebrating 'Hag Al Leila' reflects the Auhtority's interest in preserving Emirati folklore and enhancing the younger generations' connection to local heritage, introducing them to our community's key values ​​of generosity, love, tolerance, and fostering unity. Hag Al Leila and its accompanying joyous festivities provide an opportunity to enrich children's knowledge of local heritage elements, instill national identity in them, and enable them to explore the details of Al Shindagha Museum and its valuable programmes.'

The celebration of 'Hag Al Leila' coincides with the hosting of the 12th edition of the Sikka Art and Design Festival at Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood from 23 February to 3 March. The festival will feature the participation of over 500 local, regional, and global creatives and artists, showcasing more than 100 artworks distributed among 14 houses, each presenting different art forms. Additionally, over 250 diverse workshops and a group of talks, performances, and various entertainment activities will be organised. Visitors to the event will be able to benefit from special rates on Al Shindagha Museum tickets, providing a unique opportunity to explore its pavilions and collections.



