Bank of England reveals King Charles' banknotes for circulation

(MENAFN) The Bank of England announced on Wednesday its plans to introduce new banknotes featuring the image of King Charles into circulation across Britain starting June 5. This decision follows the unveiling of the design more than a year ago, with the banknotes set to come in denominations of five, ten, twenty, and fifty pounds, all made of polymer material. These notes will be integrated alongside the existing banknotes adorned with the late Queen Elizabeth's image.



According to the Bank of England, the introduction of the new banknotes will be gradual and primarily aimed at replacing damaged currency and meeting any overall increase in demand. This strategic approach aligns with directives from the royal family and seeks to mitigate both environmental and financial impacts associated with the transition.



The 75-year-old King Charles, known for his environmental conservation advocacy, will be the featured figure on the new banknotes, marking a significant departure from the previous design featuring Queen Elizabeth II. His ascension to the throne follows the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, who served for seventy years until her passing in 2022. King Charles will thus become the second monarch to be depicted on Bank of England banknotes.



The transition to King Charles banknotes reflects a broader shift within British currency, with the British Mint having commenced the issuance of coins bearing the king's likeness in late 2022. The Bank of England emphasized that the gradual introduction of the new banknotes aligns with sustainability goals and ensures a smooth transition for both financial institutions and the public alike.

MENAFN21022024000045015682ID1107880385