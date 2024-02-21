PTI Parliamentarians Withdraw From Women's Reserved Seats

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTIP), led by former Chief Minister Pervez Khattak, has decided to withdraw from the reserved seats for women. All the women nominated by PTIP for these reserved seats have submitted their resignations to the Election Commission.

The resigned women include Somi Falaknaz, Yasmin Fahad, Asia Asad, Naima Aslam, Sobia Rehman, Anita Mehsud, and Nadia Sher. PTI parliamentarians managed to secure two seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

It's noteworthy that Pervez Khattak resigned as the party chairman earlier, citing health problems that hindered his ability to fulfill responsibilities.

Pervez Khattak, who formed PTI Parliamentarians last year after parting ways with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, expressed health-related concerns in his resignation. This move comes after Pervez Khattak lost his seats in the general elections.