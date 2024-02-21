Cosa Resources Acquires The Cosmo Uranium Property, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2024) - Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) (" Cosa " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the 100% owned Cosmo uranium property in the eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan (" Cosmo " or the " Property ").

Highlights



12 contiguous mineral dispositions totalling over 9,300 hectares with no encumbrances acquired via low-cost staking

Cosmo captures 18 kilometres of prospective magnetic low strike-length with no prior drilling Mobilization for Cosa's initial diamond drilling program at the Ursa Project is nearing completion

Keith Bodnarchuk, President and CEO, commented: "With the successful acquisition of Cosmo, we continue to strengthen our portfolio of prospective and under-explored uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin. As the clean energy revolution builds momentum, projects with sufficient size and the right geological framework are becoming more difficult to acquire. We look forward to advancing Cosmo to drill testing given the proximity to known mineralization on trend and the project's location close to existing infrastructure."

Andy Carmichael, VP of Exploration, commented: "Historically, the Mudjatik domain was considered less prospective than other parts of the eastern Athabasca Basin and so received far less exploration attention. The discovery of the Hurricane deposit in 2018 proved the Mudjatik is highly prospective and revitalized exploration of this previously undervalued domain. Cosmo's 18 kilometres of Mudjatik magnetic low has never seen a modern ground geophysical survey or a single drill hole and represents an excellent exploration prospect proximal to the mining and milling infrastructure of the eastern Athabasca."

The Cosmo Property

Cosmo comprises 12 claims totaling 9,308 hectares in the eastern Athabasca Basin and is located 36 kilometres west of the Hurricane Deposit and 58 kilometres north of the Cigar Lake Mine (Figure 1). Provincial Highway 905 passes within seven kilometres of the Property and a network of trails and a provincial powerline pass through the Property (Figure 2).

Cosmo covers 18 kilometres of curvilinear magnetic low strike length interpreted to represent favourable metasediments. Historical exploration was limited to a 1979 lake sediment sampling program and a 2007 airborne geophysical survey. While no drilling is known within the Property, historical drilling located 13 to 25 kilometres along strike to the east intersected several intervals of weak uranium mineralization, including 0.20% U3O8 over 1.2 metres in drill hole BL-14-20 (549.9 - 551.1 m).

Next Steps

Cosa anticipates initial work will include electromagnetic (EM) surveying to define target areas within the Property. Given the ease of access and proximity to known mineralization along strike, positive results would warrant aggressive follow up work including ground EM and diamond drilling.

Other News

Despite unseasonably warm conditions, mobilization of drilling equipment, supplies, and personnel to Cosa's Ursa Project is ongoing and is nearing completion. Diamond drilling is expected to commence immediately thereafter. Additionally, Keith Bodnarchuk, CEO, and Justin Rodko, Corporate Development Manager, will be attending PDAC in Toronto, Ontario from March 3rd to 6th 2024 and will be available for meetings.







Figure 1 - Cosa's Portfolio of Athabasca Basin Region Uranium Exploration Properties

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2 - Cosmo Property Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



About Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources is a Canadian uranium exploration company operating in northern Saskatchewan. The portfolio comprises roughly 209,000 ha across multiple projects in the Athabasca Basin region, all of which are underexplored, and the majority reside within or adjacent to established uranium corridors.

Cosa's award-winning management team has a long track record of success in Saskatchewan. In 2022, members of the Cosa team were awarded the AME Colin Spence Award for their previous involvement in discovering IsoEnergy's Hurricane deposit. Prior to Hurricane, Cosa personnel led teams or had integral roles in the discovery of Denison Mines' Gryphon deposit and 92 Energy's Gemini Zone and held key roles in the founding of both NexGen and IsoEnergy.

Cosa's primary focus through 2024 is initial drilling at their Ursa Project, which captures over 60-kilometres of strike length of the Cable Bay Shear Zone, a regional structural corridor with known mineralization and limited historical drilling. It potentially represents the last remaining eastern Athabasca corridor to not yet yield a major discovery. Modern geophysics completed by Cosa in 2023 identified multiple high-priority target areas characterized by conductive basement stratigraphy beneath or adjacent to broad zones of inferred sandstone alteration - a setting that is typical of most eastern Athabasca uranium deposits.

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Andy Carmichael, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Cosa. Mr. Carmichael is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101. This news release refers to neighboring properties in which the Company has no interest. Mineralization on those neighboring properties does not necessarily indicate mineralization on the Company's properties.

Contact

Keith Bodnarchuk, President and CEO

+1 888-899-2672 (COSA)

