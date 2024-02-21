SEMPRE Selected As Approved Vendor For AF PEO NC3's NC3 Advanced Concepts BAA

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / SEMPRE, the technology company created to secure America's critical infrastructure, today announced its selection as one of the approved vendors for the Nuclear Command, Control, and Communications (NC3) Advanced Concepts Broad Agency Announcement (BAA), administered by the Air Force Program Executive Office for Nuclear Command, Control, and Communications (AF PEO NC3).

SEMPRE ensures military success through resilient, secure communication.

At SEMPRE, our mission is to provide the military with secure, resilient, and high-performing communication and computing solutions, enabling Warfighters to accomplish their missions anytime, anywhere.

This achievement follows AF PEO NC3's approval of the overall acquisition strategy for the NC3 Advanced Concepts BAA, which has been set with a ceiling of $75 million. SEMPRE's inclusion in this group of approved companies signifies its commitment to enhancing the nation's critical NC3 capabilities in line with its mission: Ensuring military success through resilient, secure communication.

"The selection of SEMPRE as an approved vendor for the NC3 Advanced Concepts BAA is a testament to our unwavering dedication to advancing secure and resilient communication solutions for mission-critical operations," says SEMPRE CEO, Rob Spalding, USAF Brig Gen (ret).

The primary objective of the NC3 Advanced Concepts BAA is to establish streamlined contracting processes and facilitate project execution, all while upholding stringent security classification standards. SEMPRE's selection as a trusted partner by AF PEO NC3 underscores its expertise, dedication, and capabilities in the defense and technology sectors.

As a chosen participant in this pivotal initiative, SEMPRE is poised to contribute its innovative solutions and expertise towards advancing the capabilities of NC3 technology. The company looks forward to collaborating closely with AF PEO NC3 and fellow approved vendors to support the mission-critical NC3 requirements of the United States Air Force and the nation as a whole.

Contact Information

Katelin Ritchhart

PR & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE: SEMPRE

View the original press release on newswire.