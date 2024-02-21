Bluewhale Research Achieves ISO 27001 And ISO 27701 Certifications For Information Security (ISMS) And Privacy Information Management (PIMS) Systems

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Company's commitment to information security and privacy is formally validated by accredited third-party auditor.

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / BlueWhale Research, Inc. , a trusted provider of specialized and innovative demand generation services to leading B2B Technology organizations, announces its achievement of two internationally recognized standard certifications that codify the Company's commitment to privacy and information security.



BlueWhale Research



ISO 27701 is a privacy information management system (PIMS) standard published in August 2019 by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and provides guidance for controllers and processors. The Company's other certification, published by the same two industry bodies, is ISO 27001. This is an information security management system (ISMS) standard published in October 2022 and defines requirements that a credible and reliable ISMS must meet. Both standards provide BlueWhale with guidance for the establishment, implementation, maintenance and continuous improvement of the organization's subject systems, policies, and procedures.

Certification with these internationally recognized standards confirms that BlueWhale Research's PIMS and ISMS are comprehensive and follow leading best practices in risk management, cyber-resilience, and operational excellence. Additionally, the certification demonstrates the Company's continued commitment to information security at every level, ensuring that data and information security have been addressed, implemented, and properly controlled. Well known for its transparency and attention to quality in its demand generation products and services, these certifications will heighten trust from the Company's existing and prospective partners who need accurate, secure, and compliant engagement from their own target markets.

"Obtaining both the ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications truly codifies what our Company has always strived to achieve - a steadfast commitment to safeguarding our clients' information and privacy with the highest standards of excellence and discipline," said James Oberhausen, President and General Manager of BlueWhale. "These certifications not only validate our ongoing efforts but also serve as a testament to the level of attention and care that we have applied to handling information since day one."

As of December 18, 2023, the Company is certified by A-LIGN Compliance and Security, Inc. A-LIGN is an independent, third-party auditor accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board to perform ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications. Thomas Stocking, the Company's Chief Information Security Officer, adds, "Anyone who has achieved an ISO certification knows that the bar is exceptionally high with an intensive application and review process. Our tradition of extraordinary attention to information security sets us apart from others in our industry, and so it's been gratifying to see a trusted and accredited third party determine what we always believed. We are meeting the high standards we set for ourselves."

Now that BlueWhale has successfully completed its initial certification, the Company will undergo annual surveillance audits and a recertification audit at the end of a three-year cycle.

Contact Information

Susanna Blauch

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

7036183129

SOURCE: BlueWhale Research

View the original press release on newswire.