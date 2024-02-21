CEO Of Exxon Mobil Corporation Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Darren W. Woods, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Exxon
Mobil Corporation has sent a congratulatory letter to President
Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Dear Mr. President,
On behalf of Exxon Mobil Cooperation, I would like to offer my
warm congratulations on your re-election as President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan. I send you my best wishes for your
continued success, as well as for the prosperity and well-being of
the people of Azerbaijan.
Under your leadership, I am confident that Azerbaijan will
continue to play its leading role in the oil and gas sector.
ExxonMobil values its longstanding energy collaboration with
Azerbaijan. Together we can help meet the world's need for reliable
and affordable energy while working to reduce greenhouse gas
emissions. This dual challenge will be at the forefront of COP29
deliberations and I extend my best wishes to the Republic of
Azerbaijan in hosting this critical global dialogue.
Congratulations again and I wish you and the people of
Azerbaijan a bright future.
Sincerely,
Darren W. Woods
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Exxon Mobil
Corporation"
