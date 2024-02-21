Azerbaijan Has More Confidence In Growing Potential Of OTS

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
I remembered the saying "Azerbaijan's place is east" mentioned
by the famous Azerbaijani writer of Jewish origin, Lev Simbaum
(Kurban Said), in his work "Ali and Nino" a hundred years ago. In
his addendum, he said that we should not lean towards the west but
stay in the east.
Even after the last anti-terrorist operation, PACE also showed
who or what it was by tearing its mask. In the words of the
President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, we saw that there is no one
waiting for us in the EU. Therefore, we should not hurry to Europe
anymore. We should return to our roots. Our roots are in Central
Asia, we need to strengthen our relations with the states located
there, especially among the Turkic States.
What do the Central Asian states offer us? The Central Asian
states do not give way to the European Union today. However, the
population of the countries in the European Union is 448,387,873,
with a GDP of nineteen trillion.
The population of the states in the Turkic Council is
approximately one hundred and fifty-seven million, with a GDP of
two trillion.
Let's take a look at the economy and GDP of the countries
included in the Turkic states.
Recently, the first country that caught my attention with its
GDP was Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan has a GDP of $290.994 billion and an
annual growth rate of 4.5 percent. Per capita, Kazakhstan's GDP
stands at $14,395. Agriculture accounts for approximately 5 percent
of Kazakhstan's GDP. Grain, potatoes, grapes, vegetables, melons,
and livestock are the most important agricultural commodities. The
chief livestock products are dairy products, leather, meat, and
wool. The country's major crops include wheat, barley, cotton, and
rice. Wheat exports, a major source of hard currency, rank among
the leading commodities in Kazakhstan's export trade.
Kazakhstan has a significant agricultural sector due to its vast
land area and diverse climatic conditions. The country is known for
its production of grains, particularly wheat, barley, and maize.
Other important crops include potatoes, vegetables, fruits, and
cotton.
Livestock farming is also a crucial component of Kazakhstan's
agricultural industry, with cattle, sheep, goats, horses, and
poultry being raised for meat, dairy, and other products. The
country has vast pasturelands suitable for grazing, which supports
its livestock sector.
Kazakhstan has been working to modernise its agricultural
sector, improve infrastructure, and increase efficiency through
various government initiatives and investments. Additionally, the
country has been focusing on sustainable agriculture practices and
enhancing food security.
Turkiye has one of the largest economies in the
world, ranking among the top 20 economies by GDP size. Its GDP is
typically measured in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP) due to
currency fluctuations. According to the World Bank, Turkey's GDP
was around $1.154 trillion in 2023.
Turkiye has a diverse economy with key sectors including
manufacturing, services, agriculture, and tourism. The country has
successfully diversified its economy over the years, reducing its
reliance on agriculture and expanding into the industrial and
service sectors.
Turkey has a robust manufacturing sector, producing a wide range
of goods including automobiles, electronics, textiles, and
machinery. The country is known for its competitive manufacturing
industry and has been able to export its products to various
markets around the world.
The services sector is a significant contributor to Turkey's
economy, encompassing finance, telecommunications, tourism, and
real estate. Istanbul, Turkey's largest city, is a major financial
hub and attracts investments in various service industries.
Although the contribution of agriculture to Turkey's GDP has
decreased over the years, it still plays an important role in the
economy, especially in rural areas. Turkey is a leading producer of
agricultural products such as grains, fruits, vegetables, and
livestock.
Turkey is a popular tourist destination known for its rich
history, cultural heritage, and natural beauty. The tourism
industry contributes significantly to the country's economy,
attracting millions of visitors each year.
Kyrgyzstan has a relatively small economy
compared to other countries, but it plays an important role in
Central Asia. Its GDP is primarily driven by sectors such as
agriculture, mining, manufacturing, and services. In recent years,
the country's GDP has experienced moderate growth, $37 billion.
Kyrgyzstan's market success depends on various factors,
including government policies, investment climate, regional
stability, and global economic conditions. The country has been
working to attract foreign investment and promote economic
diversification to enhance its market competitiveness.
Agriculture is a significant sector in Kyrgyzstan, employing a
large portion of the population and contributing to both GDP and
exports. The country produces crops such as wheat, barley,
potatoes, and vegetables, as well as raising livestock.
Additionally, mining, particularly of gold, is an important
contributor to Kyrgyzstan's economy.
Kyrgyzstan's trade is influenced by its geographical location in
Central Asia. The country has trade relationships with neighbouring
countries as well as international partners. Efforts to improve
trade infrastructure and simplify trade procedures can enhance
market success.
Uzbekistan has been undergoing economic
transformation and diversification, resulting in strong GDP growth
rates in recent years. The country has implemented structural
reforms to liberalise its economy, attract foreign investment, and
promote private sector development.
Uzbekistan has embarked on an ambitious reform agenda aimed at
modernising its economy and improving the business environment.
Reforms include liberalising currency exchange rates, reducing
bureaucratic barriers, and privatising state-owned enterprises.
Uzbekistan has a GDP of $100 billion. Uzbekistan's economy is
diverse, with key sectors including agriculture, manufacturing,
mining, and services. The country is known for its production of
cotton, gold, natural gas, and agricultural products. Efforts to
modernise and expand these sectors have contributed to economic
growth and market success.
Uzbekistan has been actively seeking foreign investment to
support its economic development goals. The government has
implemented measures to improve the investment climate, including
offering incentives to foreign investors, streamlining regulations,
and enhancing infrastructure.
Uzbekistan's strategic location in Central Asia positions it as
a key player in regional trade and connectivity initiatives. The
country has been strengthening its ties with neighbouring countries
and participating in regional organisations to promote trade,
investment, and economic cooperation.
Turkmenistan has a relatively large GDP
($81.822 billion) compared to its population size, primarily due to
its significant natural gas reserves. The country's GDP is heavily
reliant on revenues from the energy sector, particularly natural
gas exports.
Turkmenistan is one of the world's leading natural gas
producers, with vast reserves located primarily in the country's
eastern regions. The government controls the energy sector, and
revenues from natural gas exports play a crucial role in the
economy.
Turkmenistan has invested in infrastructure development
projects, including transportation networks, energy infrastructure,
and industrial facilities. These investments are aimed at
modernising the economy and supporting economic growth.
Finally, we will look at the situation in Azerbaijan. The
country's GDP is $77.392 billion for this year.
Azerbaijan has a relatively large GDP compared to other
countries in the region, primarily due to its significant oil and
gas reserves.
Azerbaijan's economy is heavily reliant on its oil and gas
sector, which accounts for a significant portion of government
revenue and exports. The country's oil and gas reserves,
particularly from the Caspian Sea, have driven economic growth and
development over the past few decades.
In recent years, Azerbaijan has made efforts to diversify its
economy away from dependence on oil and gas. The government has
invested in sectors such as agriculture, tourism, transportation,
and telecommunications to reduce vulnerability to fluctuations in
global oil prices.
Azerbaijan has invested in infrastructure projects to support
economic development and improve connectivity within the region.
Projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline and the
Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway have enhanced Azerbaijan's role as a
transit hub for energy and goods.
Azerbaijan has actively sought foreign investment to support
economic diversification and development. The government has
implemented reforms to improve the business environment, attract
foreign capital, and promote private sector growth.
Azerbaijan's economic success is influenced by its relationships
with neighboring countries and regional organizations. The country
has sought to strengthen ties with both Western and Eastern
partners to promote trade, investment, and economic
cooperation.
The population of Central Asia is young and rapidly growing,
while in the European Union, the population consists mostly of
older generations. This demographic difference is one of the
factors that will give Central Asia an advantage over the European
Union.
The Turkic states are developing countries, including Turkiye
and Kazakhstan, which are classified as NIC (newly industrialised
countries). This indicates their rapid development. The majority of
these countries maintain a positive balance in foreign trade. For
instance, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Azerbaijan all have a
positive trade balance. Turkiye also maintains a positive trade
balance, except for fuel and gold. The only notable difference for
Turkiye is the absence of significant oil and gas resources.
Turkic states are also strategically located in the area between
China and Europe, and this gives them an advantage as a corridor
between east and west.
An analysis reveals that the potential of the Central Asian
states surpasses that of the European Union. Because, one of the
main reasons for this is the rapid growth of the population in the
east and the positive effects of increasing consumer demand on the
dynamics of the economy. At the same time, as President Ilham
Aliyev noted at the swearing-in ceremony, Azerbaijan will continue
its efforts within the framework of the Organization of Turkic
States.
"We have fraternal relations with all countries that are members
of the Organisation of Turkic States, and our policy is to
strengthen the Organisation of Turkic States. It is a large
geography, a large territory, a large military power, a large
economy, natural resources, transportation routes, a young and
growing population, and peoples from the same roots," the president
said.
