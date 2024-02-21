               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Secgen Of Int'l Civil Defence Organization Congrats President Ilham Aliyev On Election Win


2/21/2024 8:08:40 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21 . Secretary General of the International Civil Defence Organization Njoupouo Yap Mariatou has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory in the presidential election, Trend reports.

"Excellency,

Please accept my sincere congratulations on your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Your victory in the elections is clear evidence of the recognition and support of the people of Azerbaijan for your political leadership and your efforts to strengthen the security and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan and to improve the prosperity of your fellow citizens.

Your leadership and efforts extend beyond the borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Permanent Secretariat highly appreciates your personal contribution in strengthening relations with the Organization and ICDO members in the field of combating natural and man-made disasters.

I look forward to your continued support and collaboration.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.

MENAFN21022024000187011040ID1107880337

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search