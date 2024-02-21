Secgen Of Int'l Civil Defence Organization Congrats President Ilham Aliyev On Election Win

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21 . Secretary
General of the International Civil Defence Organization Njoupouo
Yap Mariatou has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory in the
presidential election, Trend reports.
"Excellency,
Please accept my sincere congratulations on your re-election as
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Your victory in the elections is clear evidence of the
recognition and support of the people of Azerbaijan for your
political leadership and your efforts to strengthen the security
and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan and to improve the
prosperity of your fellow citizens.
Your leadership and efforts extend beyond the borders of the
Republic of Azerbaijan. The Permanent Secretariat highly
appreciates your personal contribution in strengthening relations
with the Organization and ICDO members in the field of combating
natural and man-made disasters.
I look forward to your continued support and collaboration.
Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest
consideration," the letter reads.
