Timing Of Return Of Azerbaijani Trainer Freed In Russia To Homeland Announced

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Azerbaijani
trainer Kamil Zeynalli will return to his homeland today, the
trainer's advocate Alakbar Garayev said, Trend reports.
"Russia has shown humanity despite Armenia's putting Azerbaijani
trainer Kamil Zeynalli on the international wanted list and
accusing him of serious crimes. With the assistance of the
Azerbaijani government, Zeynalli will return to his homeland
today," he said.
Earlier, Zeynalli was detained at Moscow's Domodedovo airport at
Armenia's request.
A copy of the charges against Zeynalli was published in social
networks.
According to the document, he was charged under Articles
149.1.1, 135.1.1, 135.6.1, 135.11.1, 140.2.2 and 147.1 of the
Armenian Criminal Code:
Article 135. Crimes against humanity
- 135.1.1 - murder
- 135.6.1. - torture
135.11.1 - other inhuman acts causing serious harm to one's
health or severe suffering;
Article 140. War crimes using prohibited means of warfare
- 140.2.2. Ordering or threatening with an order to leave no one
alive during an international armed conflict or non-international
armed conflict;
147.1. Recruiting mercenaries, organizing training camps for
mercenaries, training or learning skills to work as mercenaries,
financing mercenaries, using mercenaries in armed conflicts or
military operations, or participating as a mercenary in armed
conflicts, hostilities, or concerted acts of violence.
Article 149. Aggression
- 149.1. 1. The planning, preparation, initiation, or execution
of aggression by an individual who directs, oversees, or supervises
the political or military operations of a state.
To note, Zeynalli reported about the detention in Moscow on his
Instagram account. He claimed that he was detained and taken to the
police station at Moscow's Domodedovo airport on his way back to
Baku. He noted that according to the Russian police officers, he
was detained due to the fact that Armenia had put him on the
international wanted list.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN21022024000187011040ID1107880336
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.