Chairman Of Leonardo S.P.A Congrats President Ilham Aliyev On Election Win

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21 . Chairman of the
Board of Directors of Leonardo S.p.A. of Italy, Stefano Pontecorvo
has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory in the
presidential election, Trend reports.
"Your Excellency,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the Leonardo Company, I would
like to extend my warmest congratulations on the occasion of your
re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Thanks to your extensive experience and professional skills I am
sure that the friendly relations between Italy and Azerbaijan will
continue to develop further in a context of friendship and
cooperation.
As you embark on this new chapter of your career, I wish Your
Excellency prosperity and continued success. Leonardo takes great
pride in its positive and continuous relations with your country,
and rest assured that our company remains committed to ensure that
such positive relations will extend.
Looking forward to meeting you personally, please accept the
assurance of my highest consideration and esteem," the letter
reads.
