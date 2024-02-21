President Of Sovereign Transitional Council Of Sudan Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. President of the
Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of the Sudan Abdel
Fattah Abdelrahman Al-Burhan has sent a congratulatory letter to
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the
occasion of his confident victory in the extraordinary presidential
election, Trend reports.
Will be updated
