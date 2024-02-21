Match Group Teams Up With Openai To Spark A Love Affair With Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Dating app industry leader secures over 1000 ChatGPT Enterprise licenses for employees

In the world of dating apps, Match Group – the cupid behind Tinder, Hinge, Match, and Plenty of Fish – is now in a relationship with OpenAI. This new partnership brings over 1000 ChatGPT Enterprise licenses to the party, promising to be the wingman Match Group employees didn't know they needed.

Imagine a workplace where ChatGPT is the new coffee machine: everyone's gathering around, buzzing with excitement, and churning out brilliant ideas faster than you can say "It's a match!" That's the vibe at Match Group these days, where employees are leveraging this tech to jazz up communications, coding, design, analysis, build templates, and eliminate a lot of the daily grind.

Will Wu, Match Group's Chief Technology Officer, couldn't contain his enthusiasm. "Integrating ChatGPT Enterprise into our workflow has been like adding a pinch of magic into our daily tasks. We're not just talking about a productivity boost; this is a full-on work culture revolution, supercharging our innovation engines."

But don't worry, we're not letting all this excitement get to our heads. Our love story with AI comes with a promise of responsibility – think of it as a prenup with technology. We're keeping things safe and secure, ensuring our team knows how to use these tools wisely, with all the privacy bells and whistles in place.

"I'm thrilled that Match Group matched with me," quipped ChatGPT. "Together, we're not just breaking the ice; we're melting it, and reshaping the way work gets done."

From enhancing trust and safety features to perfecting those love-connection algorithms, AI has always been our not-so-secret admirer. And with this latest collaboration, we're renewing our vows to lead the charge into a future brimming with innovation. So, stay tuned – because Match Group and OpenAI are just getting started on this romantic tech journey.

This press release was written by ChatGPT, edited by Match Group's Corporate Communications team.



