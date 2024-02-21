4Q 2023 Mobile Core Network Market Has Worst Performance Since 1Q 2017, According To Dell'oro Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Lone Bright Spot: 6 New 5G Standalone Networks Deployed in 4Q 2023



Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the 4Q 2023 Mobile Core Network (MCN) market had its worst performance in revenue growth rate (year-over-year percent) since 1Q 2017. The lone bright spot for the quarter was six new 5G Standalone (5G SA) networks deployed in 4Q 2023.

"The MCN market ended up with lower revenues in 2023 than in 2022 after the steep slide in Y/Y revenues in 3Q 2023 and 4Q 2023. All regions had a negative growth rate for the quarter, with only North America and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) showing a positive growth rate for the year 2023," stated Dave Bolan, Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "Another disappointment for the year was only 12 new 5G Standalone (5G SA) networks were commercially launched in 2023, compared to 18 in 2022.

"On a positive note, six of the twelve 5G SA deployments in 2023 were deployed in 4Q 2023. As a result, we maintain a positive outlook for 2024, anticipating that the pace of 5G SA deployments will continue to accelerate into 2024. We are cautiously optimistic the MCN market for 2024 will be marginally higher than 2023," continued Bolan.

The top three MCN vendors-Huawei, Ericsson, and Nokia-strengthened their worldwide combined market share for the total MCN market as well as for the 5G MCN market in 2023.

As of 4Q 2023, 50 MNOs have commercially deployed 5G SA eMBB networks.

The 5G MCN market continued to grow in 2023; however, at a lower rate than in 2022. The 5G MCN regions, except China, had a positive growth rate for 2023.

