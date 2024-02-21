Neville Ray, Former T-Mobile President Of Technology, Joins Paradise Mobile As Advisor

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Former

T-Mobile President of Technology, Neville Ray, who spurred the telecom behemoth towards significant growth and innovation, is bringing his vast experience to Paradise Mobile as an advisor.

Paradise Mobile today announces that Neville Ray will be lending his industry-leading expertise to their innovative company. As an advisor, Neville will guide us through the telecom wilderness, helping us steer clear of pitfalls and leading us on a path of unprecedented growth and customer satisfaction.

Neville Ray alongside the Paradise Mobile team in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Zlatko Zahirovic, CTO of Paradise Mobile, says: "Neville is known for his agile mindset and forward-thinking approach, qualities that we value highly here at Paradise Mobile. With his guidance, we are excited to elevate our services and provide our users with a simpler, more human mobile experience.

Mr Ray says: "I'm thrilled to join Paradise Mobile as an advisor at such a pivotal point in their journey. The company's dedication to creating a simple, seamless, and human-centered mobile experience aligns perfectly with my vision for the future of telecommunications. I look forward to working alongside the talented team at Paradise Mobile to drive growth, navigate the complexities of the industry, and set a new standard for innovation in telecom."

Mr Ray's incredible track record of success within the mobile industry is well-documented, making him a valuable addition to the Paradise Mobile team. Stay tuned for exciting new developments and initiatives under his guidance.

About Paradise Mobile

Paradise Mobile is an emerging leader in the telecom industry, known for its customer-centric approach and innovative solutions. Aimed at offering a hassle-free mobile experience, Paradise Mobile is continuously evolving to meet the ever-changing needs of its customers.

