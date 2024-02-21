Taj Mahal, New Delhi And Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, With Conosh, Bring Yet Another Exceptional Dining Experience To India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 20th February 2024: Taj Mahal, New Delhi and The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, in collaboration with Conosh, bring yet another exceptional dining experience to India with the much-anticipated pop-up of Chef Ana RoÅ¡ - Chef and owner of the Three-Michelin Starred HiÅ¡a Franko. This extravaganza promises an immersive journey for patrons to witness the culinary virtuoso Chef Ana RoÅ¡ through dinners and masterclasses hosted at the iconic Taj Mahal, New Delhi, and The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, paired with the exquisite beverages from the House of Suntory.



Chef Ana RoÅ¡ has been recognized as the World's best female chef in 2017 by The World's 50 Best Restaurants. Her culinary prowess, embellished with a Michelin Green Star and the Best Chef Pristine Award, will be on display in India for the first time.



This Rendezvous presented guests an opportunity to explore the extraordinary sojourn through the epicurean marvels of HiÅ¡a Franko, and experience Slovenian gastronomy with a menu meticulously crafted by Chef Ana. The menu featured the celebrated Potato with Hay Crust, Sour Butter with Indian Spices, and Fermented Pumpkin, and the Corn Beignet, filled with Creamy High Mountain Cottage Cheese, Aromatic Herbs, and Roasted Polenta Flour for vegetarians, and for non-vegetarians the Corn Beignet was filled with Trout Roe. Experience the Market Leaf - A One-bite HiÅ¡a Franko Special, Orzotto - Almonds & Cauliflower, Market Citrus Textures of Cauliflower, Brown Butter, and HiÅ¡a Franko Harvest - A MÃ©lange of Seasonal Harvests, among others. Non-vegetarian enthusiasts relished the Market Leaf with Chicken, Egg Yolk, and Caviar, Fish - King Mackerel, Lentils, Cashew-Sesame-Beurre Blanc, Blackberries, Pasta with Lamb, and Fresh Legumes and Roasted Yeast. The culinary adventure concluded with the Sweet Potato Dumpling - a harmonious blend of bee pollen fonduta, honey, and hazelnuts, and a refreshing FruiteBite.



Vaibhav Bahl, CEO of Conosh & Neha Malik, Co-founder of Conosh, expressed their excitement about this collaboration, stating, "Conosh is deeply honoured to collaborate with Chef Ana RoÅ¡ as she introduces the exquisite flavours of Slovenia to the Indian audience. As founders, we are very proud to witness this remarkable celebration of culinary excellence, which exemplifies our steadfast commitment to pushing the envelope for narrative gastronomy. Ana's debut dining experience in India will undoubtedly mark a significant milestone in the evolving gastronomic landscape of our country."



Speaking about catering to the Indian market, Chef Ana RoÅ¡, added "I'm excited to team up with Conosh to blend Slovenian charm and my culinary creativity for my first pop-up in India at the country's landmark hospitality destinations â€“ Taj Mahal, New Delhi and The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. We'll dive into Indian markets and culture to recreate HiÅ¡a Franko's magic â€“ the only three Michelin-starred restaurant in Slovenia. My team and I are looking forward to sharing unforgettable dining moments in Delhi and Mumbai."



Remarking on the successfully concluded Rendezvous at The Chambers, Mr. Satyajeet Krishnan, Area Director Operations, and General Manager - Taj Mahal, New Delhi, said. "At Taj Mahal, New Delhi, we believe in crafting experiences that transcend the ordinary, and this event is no exception. We are honoured to collaborate with Conosh and Chef Ana Ros to bring the exquisite flavours of Slovenia to our esteemed guests at The Chambers. The culinary creativity of Chef and her team, along with the signature finesse of our iconic hotel and the warmth of Tajness, made this a Rendezvous to remember. Located in the heart of the Capital, Taj Mahal, New Delhi, now in its re-imagined avatar, celebrates 45 glorious years of hospitality, and is a landmark destination for world-class service and bespoke experiences."



Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Ritesh Sharma, General Manager - The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai said, "In our continued endeavour to providing unparalleled immersive experiences to our esteemed guests, we welcome Chef Ana Ros to recreate the spirit of her renowned three Michelin-starred restaurant, Hisa Franko, here in Mumbai at an exclusive Rendezvous. We are honoured to partner with Conosh for this extraordinary culinary affair, ensuring an unforgettable experience for our patrons and esteemed guests. As we celebrate our 120th anniversary, we take pride in presenting this exceptional gastronomic journey as one of the many milestone events planned throughout the year."





About Conosh:



Conosh curates extraordinary dining experiences in collaboration with industry leaders, world-renowned chefs and acclaimed restaurants. In addition, the company offers a diverse range of culinary programs, including physical masterclasses and online workshops, providing the opportunity for passionate food enthusiasts to delve deeper into the art of gastronomy. Conosh's dedication to the culinary craft extends further with the delivery of homemade authentic meals, allowing individuals to savour the flavours of expertly prepared dishes within the comfort of their own homes.





About Chef Ana RoÅ¡:



Ana RoÅ¡ is a Slovenian chef, a sport and travel enthusiast, a polyglot, and a graduate of international and diplomatic science. She is the chef and owner of HiÅ¡a Franko, a restaurant near the Italian border that showcases the seasons, the terroir, and the Chef's own creativity and femininity. She is one of the 8 female chefs whose restaurant has been awarded 3 Michelin stars. Ana was awarded the world's best female chef in 2017 by The World's 50 Best Restaurants, a Michelin Green Star, and the Best Chef Pristine Award. She has also been the subject of an episode of Chef's Table and ranked third on the Best Chef Awards list in 2023. In 2022 she received The Best Chef Pristine Award for her utmost respect for and use of the highest quality local produce at a terroir-based restaurant. She is also the ambassador of gastronomic tourism at the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).





About The Chambers:



The Chambers is India's premier business club. The Chambers first opened its doors in May 1975, at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai and has since upheld its illustrious legacy. From the very beginning, the Chambers has been the undisputed preferred club of the esteemed personalities of the change makers and pioneers who lead by example and build exceptional legacies.





About Taj Mahal, New Delhi:



Taj Mahal, New Delhi, one of the most distinguished addresses in the national capital, is a tribute to timeless hospitality and legendary service. Central to the Hotel's prominence is its grandeur, grace, and charm, blended effortlessly with contemporary comforts and amenities. The hotel complements the broad boulevards and leafy splendour of Delhi's chief architect, Edwin Lutyens. With its proximity to the seat of government, cultural centres and iconic heritage wonders, Taj Mahal, New Delhi is one of the most preferred locations among patrons.





About The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai:



The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai is The Indian Hotels Company Limited's (IHCL) iconic brand for the world's most discerning travellers seeking authentic experiences in luxury. It began its journey in 1903 as IHCL's first hotel and has been the Group's crown jewel that has set a benchmark for fine living with exquisite refinement, inventiveness and warmth. Recently trademarked, the flagship hotel of the group has completed 120 years in 2024. The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai was born out of Jamsetji N. Tata's dream to usher in a new era in Indian hospitality and bring in world class luxury experience for guests. The hotel has been an intrinsic part of Mumbai for the past century. A treasure-trove of invaluable memorabilia, there is a story to tell behind every pillar, a tale to narrate past every corridor, a celebration under every awning. The hotel boasts of a host of flagship restaurants such as Wasabi by Morimoto, Golden Dragon, Masala Kraft, Harbour bar, Shamiana, Souk, Sea lounge and Aquarius that offer the finest culinary experiences to guests.



