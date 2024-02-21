(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



The Association of Service Providers of the Angolan Oil & Gas Industry (AECIPA) has confirmed its participation at the upcoming Invest in African Energy (IAE) forum – taking place in Paris on May 14-15 – with a delegation of 15 Angolan companies seeking global investment.

Represented by CEO Bráulio de Brito, AECIPA will lead discussions on key investment opportunities in regional growth markets, with a focus on Angola. With plans for expanded gas exploration and field development, the forum will showcase opportunities for local and international service providers in new drilling campaigns, gas export infrastructure and value chain optimization.

Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2024 is an exclusive forum designed to facilitate investment between African energy markets and global investors. Taking place May 14-15, 2024 in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact ... .

AECIPA's efforts center on strengthening engagement and expanding opportunities for its members across the Angolan and regional oil and gas industry. Last August, AECIPA signed a cooperation agreement with the Namibian Association for Offshore Oil and Gas Service Providers aimed at sharing industry information and best practices, conducting research, exchanging market trends and promoting regulatory compliance.

“With exploration accelerating across the African continent, new drilling activity means new service contracts to be awarded. AECIPA plays a critical role in driving engagement with local providers, contractors and suppliers not just in Angola, but across the southern African region. At IAE 2024, the association will lead in important discussions on long term investment opportunities in Angola,” says Sandra Jeque, Event and Project Director at Energy Capital & Power.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.--br- src="" alt="Energy Capital & Power" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo