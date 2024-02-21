               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait Acting Interior Min. Congratulates Saudi Counterpart On Founding Day


2/21/2024 8:04:46 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister, Defence Minister and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable to Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif Al-Saud on the kingdom's Founding Day.
The Ministry of Interior said in a statement on Wednesday that Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef emphasized in the cable his sincerest regards and wishes for the kingdom's prosperity and advancement under the wise leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and his Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud. (end)
