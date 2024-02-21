Jordan, Algeria Talk Educational Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 21 (Petra) - Minister of Education, Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Azmi Mahafzeh, and President of Algeria's People's National Assembly, Ibrahim Boughali, on Wednesday discussed cooperation in the educational fields and ways to strengthen bilateral relations.During a meeting, Mahafzeh stressed the "deep-rooted" bilateral relations and cooperation, especially in the higher education and cultural exchange fields, noting importance of maintaining collaboration and coordination in educational areas and increasing exchange of students on scholarships mutually, which would improve education level.The minister also referred to the issue of canceling admission of 20 Jordanian students in medicine in Algerian universities, stressing importance of cooperation with Algerian concerned authorities to find the "appropriate" solution.On future action, Mahafzeh affirmed importance of coordination among Jordanian and Algerian universities and institutes to come up with proposals to enhance joint cooperation in multiple educational programs.Mahafzeh referred to development of Jordan's vocational education system by giving this sector "remarkable" attention from His Majesty and His Highness Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, as this path contributes to enhance youth role, develop their educational and professional skills, and reduce unemployment.For his part, Boughali said the two brotherly countries signed multiple cooperation agreements in the political, economic, social and educational fields, noting importance of this collaboration in strengthening the "deep-rooted" bilateral ties.